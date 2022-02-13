Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Kevin Durant, James Harden

Kevin Durant Says James Harden Doesn’t ‘Have to Explain Anything to Anybody’ After Trade

After Thursday’s blockbuster trade between the 76ers and Nets, Kevin Durant commented on his former teammate James Harden and his thoughts on the move. Unsurprisingly, Durant isn’t holding any ill will for Harden. 

“James doesn't have to explain anything to anybody," Durant said on Saturday, according to ESPN. “He’s his own man. He makes his decisions on his career by himself. He doesn’t owe anybody an explanation, and I wasn’t looking for one.”

Before Brooklyn’s game against Miami Saturday night, Durant went on to say he was unaware that Harden was unhappy with his current situation. He said he was only made aware of Harden’s displeasure through reports this past week. He added that he didn’t try to get the 10-time All Start to stay. 

“I think once a person gets to that decision of ‘I’m unhappy,’ I think he’s gone through a lot of steps to get there,” Durant said, per ESPN. “So no matter what I say or try to convince someone—I’m not saying I did this, but this is just my theory on this—no matter what I say or do to try to convince someone to change their mood from being unhappy to happy, I think that’s when I'm pretty late to the party.

SI Recommends

“He’s made his decision. I’m sure people make their decision before they get to that mode of being unhappy. I didn’t have any conversations with James up until then. I thought everything was solid. I don’t do any convincing. I’m sure you make those choices and decisions on your own as an individual. Me as a friend, I just have to accept it.”

Durant, who is recovering from a sprained MCL, hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 15 and the Nets have struggled mightily. Brooklyn has lost 10 games in a row.

“We know we're in deep s---,” Durant said regarding the team’s losing streak on Saturday, per The Athletic.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

las-vegas-raiders
NFL

Report: Two More Patriots Assistants Join McDaniels in Vegas

Las Vegas has found its new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach—and both worked with Josh McDaniels in New England.

Sean McVay during a press conference.
NFL

Report: Sean McVay to Return for 2022 Season, Beyond

The head coach put to rest any rumors of him leaving coaching or the Rams.

Memphis Tigers
College Basketball

Nolley Leads Memphis to Road Upset Over No. 6 Houston

Landers Nolley led the Tigers with 20 points in the 69–59 win.

james-harden-daryl-morey
NBA

Morey Greets Harden as Superstar Lands in Philadelphia

The 76ers’ president of basketball operations pulled off a blockbuster for the ages before the trade deadline.

Michael-Thomas
NFL

Report: Michael Thomas Expected to Remain With Saints

The wide receiver missed the 2021-22 season due to an ankle injury, and his status in New Orleans was up in the air.

pele2
Extra Mustard

Pelé Rookie Card Becomes Soccer's First to Sell for Over $1 Million

The rare card is expected to shatter the previous record.

Rob Manfred
MLB

Report: Union ‘Underwhelmed’ by MLB’s Latest CBA Offer

Multiple reports confirmed the MLBPA was not impressed by MLB’s new proposal when the two sides met Saturday.

kai-havertz
Soccer

Chelsea Beats Palmeiras in Club World Cup Final on Late Penalty

Chelsea won Saturday's Club World Cup with 2–1 extra time victory over Palmeiras