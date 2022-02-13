After Thursday’s blockbuster trade between the 76ers and Nets, Kevin Durant commented on his former teammate James Harden and his thoughts on the move. Unsurprisingly, Durant isn’t holding any ill will for Harden.

“James doesn't have to explain anything to anybody," Durant said on Saturday, according to ESPN. “He’s his own man. He makes his decisions on his career by himself. He doesn’t owe anybody an explanation, and I wasn’t looking for one.”

Before Brooklyn’s game against Miami Saturday night, Durant went on to say he was unaware that Harden was unhappy with his current situation. He said he was only made aware of Harden’s displeasure through reports this past week. He added that he didn’t try to get the 10-time All Start to stay.

“I think once a person gets to that decision of ‘I’m unhappy,’ I think he’s gone through a lot of steps to get there,” Durant said, per ESPN. “So no matter what I say or try to convince someone—I’m not saying I did this, but this is just my theory on this—no matter what I say or do to try to convince someone to change their mood from being unhappy to happy, I think that’s when I'm pretty late to the party.

“He’s made his decision. I’m sure people make their decision before they get to that mode of being unhappy. I didn’t have any conversations with James up until then. I thought everything was solid. I don’t do any convincing. I’m sure you make those choices and decisions on your own as an individual. Me as a friend, I just have to accept it.”

Durant, who is recovering from a sprained MCL, hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 15 and the Nets have struggled mightily. Brooklyn has lost 10 games in a row.

“We know we're in deep s---,” Durant said regarding the team’s losing streak on Saturday, per The Athletic.

More NBA Coverage: