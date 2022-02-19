Skip to main content
Zach LaVine Reveals He Feels 'Way Better' After Resting Knee for Last Three Games

After missing Chicago's last three games with soreness in his left knee, Zach LaVine said he feels much improved ahead of the All-Star weekend festivities.

Speaking to reporters after participating in All-Star practice Saturday morning, LaVine revealed that he‘s doing much better after visiting with a knee specialist in Los Angeles this week. The Bulls' guard reportedly had fluid drained from his left knee and received a cortisone shot, according to Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune.

“I just wanted to go out to [Los Angeles] and make sure everything was good,“ LaVine explained, per Poe. “I‘ve been obviously battling the knee soreness for a little bit and not playing at 100% but you know, I just want to continue to go out there and try to help us win. So them last three games, I just had to really take it upon myself to make sure I was okay for the second half of the season and I feel way better.“

LaVine had been feeling discomfort in his left knee for a number of weeks but continued to play after an MRI showed no structural damage. After playing in the Bulls‘ victory over the Timberwolves last Friday, he opted to sit out for the team‘s final three games before the break. 

On Wednesday, LaVine was cleared to return to the Bulls after the All-Star break, but he didn‘t want to miss out on his second consecutive All-Star Game. The 26-year-old also plans to participate in Saturday‘s three-point contest.

LaVine has built upon his success of last year and has paired nicely with DeMar DeRozan to form a fearsome, All-Star duo in Chicago this season. He's averaging 24.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists and has helped power the Bulls to a 38–21 record, which is currently tied with the Heat for first in the Eastern Conference.

