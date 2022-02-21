Skip to main content
Steph Shines, LeBron Sinks Game-Winner in Storybook All-Star Ending

It was the perfect end to a perfect night. On the same night that the 75 best players to ever play in the NBA were honored in his former stomping grounds of Cleveland, LeBron James came away with the game-winning shot. 

The first team to 163 points won the game. With the score 161–157, Steph Curry—a three-pointer away from setting the All-Star Game points record—was given the opportunity to hit the potential game-winning three-pointer, but missed. After Zach LaVine nailed a three on the other end to close the gap to a point, though, James wasn't letting anyone else take the last shot. One-on-one with LaVine, James shot a post fadeaway and nailed it to give his team the win.

Curry, who was also born in Akron, Ohio, like James, came away with the game's MVP award after putting up an absurd stat line. Curry scored 50 points, nailed 16 three-pointers and became the All-Star Game's all-time leader in three-point makes. He was just two points shy of tying the record for most points in an All-Star Game set by Anthony Davis in 2017. 

It was the first time Curry won the award, named after the late Kobe Bryant. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds for Team LeBron but Joel Embiid was dominant for Team Durant with 36 points and 10 boards. 

But in the end, two rivals born in Akron came out on top in a storybook-like ending. 

