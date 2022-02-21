Report: Goran Dragić to Sign Contract With Nets

Free agent point guard Goran Dragić is signing a deal with the Nets, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Brooklyn will waive guard Jevon Carter to clear a roster spot for Dragić, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dragić was traded to the Spurs by the Raptors along with a 2022 first-round pick in exchange for Drew Eubanks, Thaddeus Young and a 2022 second-round pick before the trade deadline. He then agreed to a buyout with the Raptors and entered free agency where he was sought after by several teams, per The Athletic.

Dragić, 35, will now find himself on one of the most compelling rosters in the NBA as he joins Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in Brooklyn. He was once teammates with coach Steve Nash while the two played for the Suns.

The Nets (31–28) are the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference as they exit the All-Star break. Irving has only been available on the road due to his vaccination status, while Durant is currently out with a sprained MCL.

Dragić is averaging eight points per game in just five appearances this season. He hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 13 due to personal reasons, according to the Raptors.

