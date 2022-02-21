Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Goran Dragic

Report: Goran Dragić to Sign Contract With Nets

Free agent point guard Goran Dragić is signing a deal with the Nets, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania

Brooklyn will waive guard Jevon Carter to clear a roster spot for Dragić, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

Dragić was traded to the Spurs by the Raptors along with a 2022 first-round pick in exchange for Drew Eubanks, Thaddeus Young and a 2022 second-round pick before the trade deadline. He then agreed to a buyout with the Raptors and entered free agency where he was sought after by several teams, per The Athletic

SI Recommends

Dragić, 35, will now find himself on one of the most compelling rosters in the NBA as he joins Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons in Brooklyn. He was once teammates with coach Steve Nash while the two played for the Suns. 

The Nets (31–28) are the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference as they exit the All-Star break. Irving has only been available on the road due to his vaccination status, while Durant is currently out with a sprained MCL.

Dragić is averaging eight points per game in just five appearances this season. He hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 13 due to personal reasons, according to the Raptors. 

More NBA Coverage:  

YOU MAY LIKE

xfl pylon
NFL

NFL, XFL Agree to Partnership on Rules, Equipment Innovations

The XFL will reportedly be a “petri dish” for the NFL to experiment new rules and equipment when it returns in 2023.

By Nick Selbe
Wisconsin and Michigan players get into a scuffle
College Basketball

Forde Minutes: Ending the Handshake Line Is Not the Answer

Plus, a closer look at teams streaking and skidding; six impactful freshmen; a big looming Saturday slate and more.

By Pat Forde
Appie Nouri suffered cardiac arrest during Ajax preseason in 2017
Soccer

Ajax Reaches Settlement With Nouri Family

Ajax had previously acknowledged its inadequate immediate medical response after Abdelhak Nouri suffered cardiac arrest in a 2017 preseason friendly.

By Associated Press
chet-holmgren-gonzaga
College Basketball

Gonzaga Stays at No. 1 in Men’s AP Poll, Auburn Drops to No. 3

Gonzaga remains the nation’s top team after securing its 10th straight West Coast Conference title.

By Associated Press
A fan holds a sign about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first quarter of their game Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
NFL

NFL Offseason Primer: QB Carousel, Free Agency and More

Will Russell Wilson be traded? What happens to Eric Bienemy? Check out the top story lines from around the league.

By Conor Orr
Neymar says he wants to play in the U.S. one day
Play
Soccer

Neymar Indicates Desire to Play in U.S. One Day

The Brazil star joked that the long vacation time afforded by U.S. leagues was one of the lures to potentially continuing his career in America.

By Associated Press
Romelu Lukaku has struggled for Chelsea
Soccer

Struggles, Staggering Touches Stat Put Lukaku Back in Chelsea Spotlight

Romelu Lukaku set the wrong kind of standard with his performance against Crystal Palace.

By Associated Press
Paige Bueckers is helped off the floor.
College Basketball

UConn Star Paige Bueckers Won’t Return During Regular Season

UConn’s star guard won’t return during the regular season after suffering a knee injury against Notre Dame in November.

By Mike McDaniel