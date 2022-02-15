Goran Dragic and the Spurs have reportedly agreed to a buyout of the point guard‘s expiring contract, allowing him to enter free agency just days after being traded to San Antonio, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Dragic, who began the year with the Raptors, was due a base salary of just over $19.4 million this season. He‘s now expected to garner interest from a number of teams in free agency.

Toronto traded Dragic, along with a 2022 first-round pick, to San Antonio ahead of last Thursday‘s deadline in exchange for Drew Eubanks, Thaddeus Young and a 2022 second-round selection. However, the 35-year-old wasn‘t expected to last long with the Spurs, with a report from ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski indicating that San Antonio planned to buy out the rest of his contract.

Over the weekend, Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers, Warriors, Clippers, Bucks, Bulls and Nets are all expected to join the “aggressive pursuit“ of Dragic.

Dragic played in just five games for the Raptors this season, averaging 8.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 38.2% shooting. He had been away from the team since Nov. 28 because of personal reasons, according to an announcement from the team.

Dragic landed with the Raptors as a part of the July sign-and-trade deal with the Heat that sent fellow veteran point guard Kyle Lowry to Miami.

