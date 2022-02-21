Skip to main content
Stephen Curry Sets All-Star Game Three-Point Record, Wins MVP With 50-Point Performance

Stephen Curry stole the show once again in Cleveland on Sunday night, putting on a record-setting shooting display in the 2022 All-Star Game.

The Warriors point guard drained an All-Star record 16 three-pointers on his way to winning the inaugural NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player Award. He scored a game-high 50 points for Team LeBron in a 163–160 victory over Team Durant. 

Curry was lights out from deep as soon as the game got underway, but he peaked in the third quarter. He poured in 21 points during the third frame before cooling off in the final quarter. The 33-year-old ended the game having gone 17-of-30 from the floor and 16-of-27 from beyond the arc. 

Sunday night‘s performance was a fitting one for Curry, who broke the NBA‘s all-time three-point record earlier in the regular season. He‘s averaging 25.8 points per game this year and has Golden State (42–17) in control of the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

LeBron James, back at his old stomping grounds in Cleveland, closed out the night and All-Star weekend in storybook fashion by hitting a deep fadeaway jumper to lock up the win. Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 30 points and 12 rebounds for the winning side.

76ers center Joel Embiid led the way for Team Durant, scoring 36 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. 

