NBA Honors 75th Anniversary Team With Touching Ceremony at 2022 All-Star Game

The NBA‘s 75th anniversary team was honored with a touching tribute during halftime of the 2022 All-Star Game on Sunday night.

In front of a full crowd at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, the league celebrated the 75 greatest players in NBA history with an extravagant ceremony. Many current and former players who made the list were in the building to be recognized, with those that were unable to make it tuning in virtually.

Director Spike Lee began the festivities with a speech before the 75 players were announced by position group. J.B. Smoove, Tiffany Haddish and Usher gave introductions for the forwards, centers and guards who made the cut.

The ceremony contained a number of heartwarming moments as it worked to encapsulate the 75 years of league history. Michael Jordan embraced LeBron James, Celtics greats Bill Russell and Larry Bird waved to the crowd virtually and the fans on hand in Cleveland gave one of the loudest cheers of the night when the late Kobe Bryant was honored.

In addition to being honored at halftime, Stephen Curry stole the show on Sunday night. Playing for Team LeBron, the Warriors sharpshooter drilled an All-Star Game record 15 three-pointers through the first three quarters.

