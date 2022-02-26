Skip to main content
Report: Former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans to Work Out With Bucks After Reinstatement

Following his reinstatement to the NBA after suspension, former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans will work out for the Bucks in the coming days, according to insider Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

“The former Rookie of the Year will visit Milwaukee for a work out and potential deal after being suspended for violating the anti-drug program in 2019,” Charania said on Saturday morning. ”The Bucks currently have one open roster spot and Evans, who’s now 32, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft and is known for his versatility as a guard and wing.”

The NBA announced on Monday, Feb. 14 that it had reinstated Evans following more than a two-year absence for violating the league’s anti-drug program. The former first-round pick had been disqualified from playing in the NBA on May 17, 2019.

Evans, 32, last played during the 2018–19 season for the Pacers. In 69 games and 18 starts, he averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He was suspended for one game early in that season for tardiness, and missed numerous games later in the year for personal reasons.

Evans was the fourth overall pick by the Kings in the 2009 draft and won the league’s Rookie of the Year award, averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He arrived in Sacramento after playing one collegiate season at Memphis, where he was named first-team All-Conference USA.

Fresh off winning the NBA Finals last season, the Bucks have established themselves as contenders once again this year. Milwaukee is 36–24 and three games out of first place in the Eastern Conference.

