NBA Reinstates Tyreke Evans After Two-Year Absence

The NBA announced Monday that it has reinstated guard Tyreke Evans following a two-year absence for violating the league’s anti-drug program. Evans had been disqualified from playing in the NBA on May 17, 2019.

Evans is now an unrestricted free agent, and free to sign with any team beginning on Friday.

Evans, 32, last played during the 2018–19 season for the Pacers. In 69 games, he averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists, making 18 starts. He was suspended for one game early in that season for tardiness, and missed games later in the year for personal reasons.

Evans was the fourth overall pick by the Kings in the 2009 draft and won the league’s Rookie of the Year award, averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He’s averaged 15.7 points per game for his career.

