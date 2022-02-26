According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Heat star Victor Oladipo could make his season debut within the next two weeks.

Oladipo has yet to play this season after undergoing offseason surgery on his right quad last May. This was his second surgery on the quad, which he initially injured in January of 2019.

The 29-year-old was traded to the Heat from the Rockets last March at the trade deadline. He only appeared in four games before injuring the quad again, which sparked his second surgery on the quad in May.

Oladipo was a pending free agent last summer prior to the injury, and eventually agreed to return to the Heat on a one-year minimum deal in August.

When Oladipo is healthy, he is capable of being one of the league’s top guards. Last season, Oladipo spent time with the Pacers, Rockets and the Heat, but averaged 19.8 points, 4.2 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game.

A healthy Oladipo with similar production would provide yet another weapon to the Heat lineup, which entered play Friday night as the No. 2 seed in the East, a half-game behind the Bulls for the conference’s top playoff spot.

