Luka Dončić scored 34 points and the Mavericks used a 26–3 run in the fourth quarter to storm back from a sizable deficit and shock the Warriors 107–101 at Chase Center on Sunday night.

After trailing by as many as 21 points in the third quarter, Dallas came alive in the final frame. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and Dončić sank two clutch free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining to complete the comeback effort.

Prior to Sunday’s game against the Mavericks, the Warriors hadn’t lost in regulation when leading by more than 20 points in nearly 15 years. The last time Golden State tripped up with a 20-plus point lead was against Detroit on Nov. 14, 2007, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

A week after his All-Star Game MVP performance, Stephen Curry tried to keep the Warriors from collapsing late with 27 points and 10 assists. However, he scored just five of Golden State’s 13 fourth-quarter points in the loss.

The Mavericks improved to 36–25 with the win and will now make way for Los Angeles to play their fifth straight road game against the Lakers on Tuesday. The Warriors (43–18), who have lost five of their last seven, will try to right the ship on the same night against the Timberwolves.

