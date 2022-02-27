Rich Paul Says LeBron James, Lakers Have ‘Great Partnership’

After LeBron James publicly committed to being with the Lakers long term on Saturday, his agent also went on the record to deny reports of tension with the Lakers organization.

“We have a great partnership with the Lakers,” Rich Paul said, via The Athletic’s Sam Amick. “The Klutch Sports Group and the Lakers don’t have an issue. Rich Paul and Rob Pelinka don’t have an issue. LeBron James and Rob Pelinka don’t have an issue. And Jeanie Buss and LeBron James and Rich Paul don’t have an issue. It’s very simple. Very simple.”

Paul added he doesn’t think it’s fair to the team to make their intentions know publicly first instead of face-to-face.

“I just don’t think [communicating indirectly] is the right way of doing business,” he said. “And I don’t think that’s who we are, who LeBron is.”

At the All-Star break, James mentioned the “door’s not closed,” on a potential return to the Cavaliers. James also mentioned he wants to eventually play with his son before retiring from the NBA, regardless of the team.

However, after the Lakers loss to the Clippers on Friday, James mentioned he wants to be “with the purple and gold as long as I can play.”

ESPN also reported Paul met with members of the Lakers organization to deny any reports that James is unhappy. Paul also confirmed James is determined to finish strong this year and put together a winning team next year.

The Lakers currently own the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference standings. They sit 2.5 games back of the Clippers for the eighth spot.

More NBA Coverage: