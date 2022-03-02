Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Devin Booker

Devin Booker Enters COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols

Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the team announced Wednesday, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. He is expected to miss Wednesday’s game against the Trail Blazers.

Booker last played on Sunday, scoring 30 points in a 118–114 loss to the Jazz. He previously entered the league’s protocols prior to the start of the season in September, missing the team’s media day and the start of training camp.

The 25-year-old guard is in the midst of another strong year in Phoenix, averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season. He was named an All-Star for the third straight year in February. 

SI Recommends

Booker enters the league’s health and safety protocols at a time when the Suns are already without point guard Chris Paul. The 36-year-old floor general broke his right thumb just before the All-Star break and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

The Suns are 49–12 and own the best record in the NBA this season. Phoenix leads Golden State in the Western Conference by 6.5 games.

More NBA Coverage:

Devin Booker

YOU MAY LIKE

Jaguars Helmet
NFL

Jaguars GM Says Jacksonville ‘Open’ to Trading No. 1 Pick

Baalke: “... We've got to be prepared for anything in this league...”

By Wilton Jackson
Duke's Coach K during an ACC tournament game
Podcasts

Inside The Latest Sports Illustrated Weekly Podcast: NBA's Minute Men, Coach K's Impact

John Gonzalez speaks to JJ Redick about his recent comments around Zion Williamson and the impact Coach K had on his career.

By John Gonzalez
Patrick Ewing with Georgetown.
College Basketball

Georgetown Releases Statement Supporting Patrick Ewing

The Hoyas are 6–22 on the season.

By Joseph Salvador
Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph runs after a catch.
NFL

TE Kyle Rudolph Announces Release From Giants

Last year was his first with the franchise.

By Dan Lyons
Novak Djokovic speaks to the crowd during the trophy presentation ceremony at the 2021 U.S. Open.
Tennis

Djokovic Parts Ways with Longtime Coach After 15 Years

The Serbian star will split with Marián Vajda after winning 20 Grand Slam titles together.

By Associated Press
Stephen A. Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo
Play
Extra Mustard

Chris Russo, Stephen A. Smith Get Into Wild Argument, Make TV Magic

‘First Take’ gave us pure entertainment while debating Steph Curry's place in NBA history.

By Jimmy Traina
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) reacts after scoring a basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis.
Play
Betting

Betting Advice for New-Look 76ers' Future Odds

The 76ers looked quite impressive in their first two games with James Harden. Are our experts more willing to now back Philadelphia's future odds?

By
Kyle Wood and
SI Betting Staff
Sam Howell at the 2022 NFL scouting combine.
Extra Mustard

Howell Shares Bizarre Activity Team Had Him Do at Combine

The UNC quarterback probably wasn’t expecting to have his pop-a-shot skills challenged.

By Dan Lyons