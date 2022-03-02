Devin Booker Enters COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols

Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the team announced Wednesday, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. He is expected to miss Wednesday’s game against the Trail Blazers.

Booker last played on Sunday, scoring 30 points in a 118–114 loss to the Jazz. He previously entered the league’s protocols prior to the start of the season in September, missing the team’s media day and the start of training camp.

The 25-year-old guard is in the midst of another strong year in Phoenix, averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season. He was named an All-Star for the third straight year in February.

Booker enters the league’s health and safety protocols at a time when the Suns are already without point guard Chris Paul. The 36-year-old floor general broke his right thumb just before the All-Star break and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

The Suns are 49–12 and own the best record in the NBA this season. Phoenix leads Golden State in the Western Conference by 6.5 games.

