Nets forward Kevin Durant did not disappoint in his return to the hardwood at Barclays Center as the 12-time NBA All-Star dropped 31 points in a 113–107 loss against a limited Heat squad on Thursday.

Durant, who finished 10-of-21 from the floor, also grabbed four rebounds and dished four assists in Brooklyn’s loss. Miami was without Jimmy Butler (toe), P.J. Tucker (knee) and Kyle Lowery due to personal reasons.

Thursday marked Durant’s first game since Jan. 15 when suffered a sprained MCL, causing him to miss 21 games. In Durant’s absence, the Nets went just 5–16 and underwent roster turnover when James Harden was traded to the 76ers for Ben Simmons and others in return.

Brooklyn was without Kyrie Irving and Simmons in the game. It was also announced Thursday that Joe Harris, who has not played for the Nets since Nov. 14, will miss remainder of the season to undergo surgery on his left ankle.

The Nets (32–32) sit in the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference standings and six games behind the Cavaliers for the sixth seed, which would get them out of the play-in round of the NBA playoffs.

