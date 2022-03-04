Nets GM Shares Update On Ben Simmons Following Rehab Setback

The Nets are continuing to take it slow with Ben Simmons as he works toward making his season debut.

General manager Sean Marks provided an update on Simmons’s health Thursday ahead of the Nets’ home game against the Heat. The already-rampant speculation surrounding Simmons’ condition has intensified in the past week after The Athletic reported the three-time All-Star is dealing with back soreness because of a setback during reconditioning.

Marks told YES Network that there is “no real timetable” for the 25-year-old to play before noting he remains day-by-day. Simmons is expected to be re-evaluated in the next week.

“Unfortunately, his back stiffness has delayed his ability to get on the court with his teammates so he’s been rehabbing this last, sort of, week to 10 days and then now, he’ll progress throughout this week with some individual workouts,” Marks said. “Hopefully, by the end of next week, he’s getting more into the team environment and then we can really ramp up and start him getting into game shape and so forth.”

Marks’ update on Simmons wasn’t the only injury news the GM delivered Thursday. He told YES Network that sharpshooting left wing Joe Harris will miss the rest of the season due to left ankle surgery.

With Harris out and Simmons’ status still in question, the Nets (32–31) face an uphill battle to close the season as the East’s No. 8 seed looks to stay alive in the postseason hunt, led by a returning Kevin Durant—back from a 21-game absence—and Kyrie Irving, who remains a part-time player despite a recent change to NYC’s vaccine mandate.

