Report: Ben Simmons Dealing With Back Soreness; Still No Timeline For Nets Debut

A reported setback will likely keep Nets star Ben Simmons sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Simmons is reportedly dealing with back soreness stemming from his reconditioning, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The injury will require the former All-Star to further strengthen the area for a "period of time" before he can return to play.

Brooklyn, who acquired Simmons in a blockbuster deal for James Harden on deadline day, remains without a set timetable for the 25-year-old to make his highly-anticipated debut, per Charania. He is currently considered day-to-day.

The setback has also cast doubt on the chance of Simmons being cleared in time for the Nets’ road game against the 76ers on March 10. Charania noted that it's uncertain if he’ll be ready for what would likely be a very interesting “homecoming” in front of a rabid Philadelphia crowd.

Simmons has not played in a game this season as he continues to prepare his mind and body for a return to the floor. Brooklyn coach Steve Nash declined to address Simmons’s mental health when asked for an update earlier this week, but did reveal that the young star has yet to participate in any of the “high-intensity workouts” needed to determine his progress.

Nets fans hoping for a bit of good news should find solace, however, in Nash’s update on superstar Kevin Durant, who last played on Jan. 15. Nash told reporters Saturday the multi-time All-Star is expected to make his return from a sprained MCL sometime in the next week.

