As he tries to keep the short-handed Nets afloat in the Eastern Conference standings, Kyrie Irving has opted to change representation and hire a new agent. This time, he’s keeping it in the family.

Irving has reportedly hired Shetellia Riley Irving, his stepmom, as his agent, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. She is believed to be the only Black female agent currently representing an NBA player.

Irving was previously represented by Roc Nation and Jeff Wechsler. Riley Irving is currently the vice president of ad sales at BET. Irving has the option to become a free agent after this season, but he a $36.6 million player option for 2022–23.

Irving has appeared in 15 games for Brooklyn this season, many of them without Kevin Durant. The point guard has averaged 25.1 points and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.6% on three-point attempts. The Nets entered Thursday as the No. 8 seed in the East, and have lost 15 of their last 18 games. Durant is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday against the Heat.

