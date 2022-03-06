The NBA fined Knicks forward Julius Randle $50,000 for his role in an altercation during Friday night’s game against the Suns that led to him getting ejected from the contest.

“New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has been fined $50,000 for initiating an on-court altercation by forcefully shoving Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson, making contact with a game official in his attempt to get at Johnson, and for his noncompliance with an NBA investigation,” the release from the NBA said.

Late in the third quarter of the eventual 115–114 buzzer-beating victory for the Suns, Randle pushed an official out of the way and shoved Phoenix forward Cam Johnson. As a result of the incident, Randle received two technical fouls exited the contest with the Knicks leading 86–76.

The skirmish lit a fire under Johnson, who scored 21 of his career-high 38 points, including the game winner, in the fourth quarter as the Suns stormed back to an improbable victory without stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

More NBA Coverage: