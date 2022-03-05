Skip to main content
Cam Johnson Banks in Buzzer Beater to Lift Suns Over Knicks in Phoenix

Playing without Chris Paul (right thumb fracture) and Devin Booker (health and safety protocols), the Suns struggled mightily at home on Friday night for much of the contest, failing to keep the bottom-dwelling Knicks at bay.

However, late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line, Phoenix leaned on the guy who carried their offense for most of the night, Cam Johnson.

Johnson’s deep bank shot at the buzzer saved the Suns, lifting them to a 115–114 victory. The three-pointer at the horn was one of nine threes that Johnson hit on Friday night, as he scored a game-high 38 points on 11-of-16 shooting overall and 9-of-12 shooting from three. What made the scoring output even more impressive was that Johnson played just 28 minutes off the bench.

Phoenix avoided the upset down two of its best players and move to an NBA-best 51–12 overall. New York, meanwhile, continues its disappointing season and moves to 25–38 overall, well out of the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.

