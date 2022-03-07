Big scoring performances highlighted a week that saw margins tighten in the standings throughout the league. Ja Morant, LeBron James and Jayson Tatum were just a few that made headlines for their 50-point performances with valuable seeding on the line.

Meanwhile, the Warriors and Nets took a tumble, while the Mavericks and Bucks turned up the heat. Here’s where the NBA rankings stand at the start of a new week.

(Note: SI’s NBA staff is ranking every team from best to worst all season long, taking into account how each squad is currently playing.)

1. Phoenix Suns

Current record: 51–13

Previous ranking: 1

The Suns hold onto a eight-game lead atop the West despite key absences that continue to mount. Already dealing with Chris Paul’s injury, Phoenix finished the week with Devin Booker in health and safety protocols, while Cam Johnson was out with a quad contusion. The undermanned squad, though competitive, fell short in a Finals rematch with the Bucks; Deandre Ayton will have to carry the load through this short stretch without both Booker and Paul.

2. Miami Heat

Current record: 43–22

Previous ranking: 4

The Heat have looked the part of the top team in the East after wins over the Nets, 76ers and Bulls and a close loss to the Bucks. Miami’s depth particularly shined through the busy week, pulling through in Kevin Durant’s return from injury on the second half of a back-to-back. With Victor Oladipo’s return on the horizon and Kyle Lowry working his way back, the Heat are getting reinforcements just in time to hold off competitors in the stretch run.

3. Milwaukee Bucks

Current record: 40–25

Previous ranking: 10

The Bucks aren’t messing around after a 4–0 week, including three wins against some of the league’s best. Milwaukee closed out the week with a Finals rematch victory over an undermanned Suns team thanks to a 44-point game from Khris Middleton. With Brook Lopez being cleared for five-on-five practices, the reigning champions are at near full strength and are only getting better. That’s a scary sight for the rest of the NBA.

4. Utah Jazz

Current record: 40–23

Previous ranking: 6

The Jazz remain locked in and find themselves knocking on the Warriors’ door after a 2–1 week. Utah is 2.5 games back of the Warriors in the Western Conference standings and next faces the team at its tail, the surging Mavericks, on Monday. Dallas has found great chemistry as of late and should be a competitive matchup against Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

5. Memphis Grizzlies

Current record: 44–22

Previous ranking: 3

You never want to be the team to end an opponent’s losing streak, but the Grizzlies ended up in that position against the Rockets on Sunday. Despite helping Houston end its 12-game losing streak, the Grizzlies find themselves tied with the Warriors for second in the West. Oh, and Ja Morant continues to build his MVP case with big highlights and numbers. Will the Grizzlies overtake Golden State in the standings this week?

6. Philadelphia 76ers

Current record: 39–24

Previous ranking: 5

The Sixers remain undefeated with James Harden on the court following more big performances from the team’s new star guard. Philly did suffer a loss to the Heat without Harden, though, and currently stand tied with the Bucks at second place in the East. Upcoming matchups against the Bulls and Nets will be true tests for where Harden and the Sixers stand. Harden and Joel Embiid vs. Kyrie Irving and Durant, anyone?

7. Boston Celtics

Current record: 39–27

Previous ranking: 8

Jayson Tatum’s 54-point performance against the Nets capped off another impressive week for the Celtics. Boston’s defense has been on full display while its depth has propelled the team into contender status. The Celtics currently stand at fifth in the East, and with matchups awaiting against the Hornets, Pistons and Mavericks, a higher spot may be within reach.

8. Dallas Mavericks

Current record: 39–25

Previous ranking: 12

The Mavericks continue to roll, posting a 3–0 week against the Lakers, Warriors and Kings. Spencer Dinwiddie put up 36 points with Luka Dončić out against Sacramento, continuing what has been a blistering offensive start to his time in Dallas. The Mavericks find themselves in fifth place in the West with the chance to prove themselves against the Jazz on Monday, which stand just above them in the standings.

9. Chicago Bulls

Current record: 39–25

Previous ranking: 7

It was a tough week for the Bulls after suffering losses to the Heat, Hawks and Bucks. The schedule does not get easier, either, with matchups awaiting against the Sixers and Cavaliers. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have dazzled, but the team will need help to step up against top teams to stay in the top four in the East.

10. Denver Nuggets

Current record: 38–26

Previous ranking: 11

As long as Nikola Jokić is on the court, the Nuggets have a shot at winning any matchup. That was especially true Sunday as Jokić willed Denver to a come-from-behind overtime win over the Pelicans behind his 46-point triple-double performance, including 30 points scored in the fourth quarter and overtime alone. Jokić is strengthening his résumé to be named MVP for the second consecutive season while leading the Nuggets to wins in eight of their last nine games.

11. Golden State Warriors

Current record: 43–21

Previous ranking: 2

The Warriors find themselves amid a four-game losing streak, which has them now tied with the Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed in the West. A loss to the struggling Lakers on Saturday was the latest frustrating result for Golden State at the hand of James’s 56-point heroics. Steve Kerr has admitted it: The Warriors miss Draymond Green greatly, and with reports that he can be returning soon, the team may have the arrival of some much-needed help on the horizon.

12. Cleveland Cavaliers

Current record: 37–27

Previous ranking: 9

What was already a difficult 1–3 week for the Cavaliers took another hit with a new injury in the frontcourt. Jarrett Allen is reportedly out indefinitely for Cleveland with a fractured finger, a tough blow for a team that has benefited greatly from Allen’s production. With games against the Pacers, Heat and Bulls coming up, Cleveland will have to rely on its depth to weather the storm in the East.

13. Minnesota Timberwolves

Current record: 36–29

Previous ranking: 14

The Timberwolves are among the hottest teams in the league thanks to the duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. Minnesota went 4–0 over the past week, including wins over the Cavaliers and Warriors, to keep the pressure on the Nuggets in the Western Conference standings. Towns has gotten the support he needs from his teammates, and Minnesota’s upcoming schedule provides more opportunity to extend the winning streak.

14. Los Angeles Clippers

Current record: 34–32

Previous ranking: 17

The Clippers had their five-game winning streak halted by the Knicks at home in a surprise blowout Sunday. Still, the team was able to extend its lead over the Lakers in the standings, currently holding a 4.5-game edge in eighth place. A test against the Warriors awaits Tuesday to help further define the playoff outlook in the Western Conference.

15. Atlanta Hawks

Current record: 31–32

Previous ranking: 15

The Hawks are hanging around in the playoff play-in picture with a 2–1 week, including a key win over the Wizards, which trail them in the standings. A difficult stretch awaits next week, with highlighted matchups against the Bucks and a Clippers team that has been trending upward. With a strong-enough week, the Hawks can potentially surpass the Nets in the standings, but Trae Young will have to continue getting the support he needs.

16. Brooklyn Nets

Current record: 32–33

Previous ranking: 13

The Nets received some good news this past week with the return of Kevin Durant, but his presence alone could not cure the team’s woes. Brooklyn finds itself amid another losing streak, this time thanks to close losses to the Raptors, Heat and Celtics. The Nets are running out of time to make their big move up the standings, and with a trip to Philly on the calendar this week, plenty is on the line for the Nets to break back above .500.

17. Toronto Raptors

Current record: 34–30

Previous ranking: 16

A whirlwind five-game week brought the Raptors both highs and lows, starting with back-to-back wins over the Nets and finishing on a three-game losing streak. It’s been an overall tough stretch for the Raptors, who have lost seven of their last 10 games. The matchups do not get easier, with the Suns and Nuggets awaiting Toronto this week.

18. Charlotte Hornets

Current record: 32–33

Previous ranking: 18

The Hornets find themselves tied with the Nets and Hawks in the play-in picture after a 2–1 week. Just like the teams around it, Charlotte is looking for answers, and LaMelo Ball picking up his pace is good news in the tight standings. A win against the Nets on Tuesday may go a long way if tie-breakers come into play later this season.

19. New Orleans Pelicans

Current record: 27–37

Previous ranking: 20

The Pelicans had their four-game winning streak snapped by a heroic effort from Jokić, but their momentum has been impressive. CJ McCollum has helped lead during New Orleans’s recent success as the team stands at 10th in the West. Oh, and can we appreciate this half-court shot by Brandon Ingram?

20. Washington Wizards

Current record: 29–34

Previous ranking: 25

Kristaps Porziņģis had a productive debut with Washington, scoring 25 points in a win over the Pacers. Washington went 2–1 on the week, building on a win over the 14th-place Pistons. The Wizards find themselves in the mix for a play-in spot but will need to mount some wins over motivated Clippers and Lakers squads this week.

21. Portland Trail Blazers

Current record: 25–38

Previous ranking: 21

The Trail Blazers extended their losing streak to four games after an 0–3 week, all double-digit-deficit losses. The lull comes after Portland put together a four-game winning streak in the middle of February. The injury bug continues to hit the Blazers, too, as Anfernee Simons will miss Monday’s game with a thigh contusion.

22. Los Angeles Lakers

Current record: 28–35

Previous ranking: 20

A 56-point performance by LeBron James was the highlight of the week for a Lakers team that badly needed a win. James’s heroics willed L.A. over the Warriors to halt a four-game losing streak as the team finds itself at ninth in the West. This end of this week will provide the Lakers with another test against the NBA-best Suns.

23. San Antonio Spurs

Current record: 24–40

Previous ranking: 23

Greg Popovich still sits two wins away from becoming the winningest coach in NBA history as the Spurs continue to struggle. San Antonio went 0–3 on the week and is on a four-game losing streak overall at 12th place in the West. Can the Spurs take advantage of a struggling Lakers team to get Popovich to tie Don Nelson in the record books?

24. New York Knicks

Current record: 26–38

Previous ranking: 24

Don’t look now, but the Knicks won convincingly to halt the Clippers’ five-game winning streak. New York also nearly defeated the Suns after suffering back-to-back losses to the 76ers. The Knicks will have the opportunity to cap off this week with a win against the crosstown rival Nets, but will first have to face hot teams in the Mavericks and Grizzlies.

25. Indiana Pacers

Current record: 22–44

Previous ranking: 22

It was a 1–3 week for the Pacers, who find themselves scraping the bottom of the East. Indiana did record an overtime win over the Magic but struggled to contain Kristaps Porziņģis in his Wizards debut Sunday. The Pacers find themselves with little to play for through the end of the season, but they can play spoiler to teams vying for better playoff positioning down the stretch, which can be fun in itself.

26. Sacramento Kings

Current record: 24–42

Previous ranking: 26

The Kings went 2–2 on the week, including a blown 19-point lead against the Mavericks. The schedule doesn’t get any easier, either, with matchups against the Nuggets and Jazz upcoming. First, though, is a game against a Knicks team coming off a win against the Clippers.

27. Detroit Pistons

Current record: 17–47

Previous ranking: 27

The Pistons have continued to piece together wins, including ones over the Raptors and Pacers to close out the week. Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey have been clutch for Detroit with hot streaks. Time will tell whether they have what it takes this week against four teams in the playoff field.

28. Oklahoma City Thunder

Current record: 20–44

Previous ranking: 28

The Thunder’s highlight of the week may have been a team ball boy playing defense on a Timberwolves fast break. Outside that, Oklahoma City did not have many lighthearted moments in a 1–3 week. Next up: The Bucks, Timberwolves and Grizzlies.

29. Houston Rockets

Current record: 16–48

Previous ranking: 30

The losing streak is over! The Rockets ended their 12-game skid with a win over the Grizzlies on Sunday, thanks to big nights from Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood and Jalen Green. They’ll have an opportunity to make it two in a row Monday, but it won’t be easy against the East-leading Heat.

30. Orlando Magic

Current record: 16–49

Previous ranking: 29

The Magic put together a 2–2 week, including a near-win over the Pacers in overtime. They still stand alone at the bottom of the East, though, with a matchup with the Suns up next. The good news for the Magic is that Markelle Fultz is back after rehabbing an ACL injury.

More NBA Coverage:

• The Lakers’ Future Is Grim

• Five X-Factors That Could Decide the Eastern Conference

• The Ja Morant Move Defenders Can’t Stop

• NBA Rookie Rankings: One Key Stat for Each Top Player