Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Ja Morant’s 52-Point Game Generates Record-Breaking Social Media Engagement

Ja Morant dropped a career-high 52 points against the Spurs on Monday, and the NBA announced the numbers they saw on their social channels following Morant’s spectacular performance.

According to NBA Communications,  the performance evoked record-breaking social numbers.

The video of Morant’s buzzer beater alley-oop totaled 42.1 million views on Instagram. Right now, it’s the NBA’s most viewed video on their Instagram account.

On all of the NBA’s social platforms, the Grizzlies point guard generated over 80 million views on all the videos posted of him on Monday.

SI Recommends

So far this season, Morant has already brought in 385 million views on videos for NBA social channels. This is the third-most views driven by a player this season, behind just Stephen Curry and LeBron James. 

Morant himself clearly enjoys the impact he‘s having on the sport. 

The Grizzlies face the Celtics on Thursday night on TNT, giving Morant another national stage to showcase his talents.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
NFL

Mailbag: Where Will Deshaun Watson Play in 2022?

Plus, have the Packers really not received an offer for Rodgers? How much will McVay sign for? How can the Bills improve? And more!

By Albert Breer
Nov 7, 2021; Avondale, Arizona, USA; Rick Hendrick owner of Hendricks Motorsports seen in victory lane as NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.
Racing

Hendrick to Donate $2,000 to Ukraine Relief for Every HMS Car-Led Lap

The team owner is donating $2,000 per lap led by a Hendrick Motorsports driver to Ukraine relief.

By Madeline Coleman
eric-legrand-barack-obama-rutgers-graduation.jpg
College Football

Ex-Rutgers DT Eric LeGrand Returns Home After 16 Days in Hospital

LeGrand went to a hospital thinking he had appendicitis, then blacked out in the emergency room and was hospitalized for 16 days.

By Wilton Jackson
NCAA logo with a basketball
Play
College Basketball

Charleston Southern Pulls Off Upset With Buzzer Beater Tip-In

The Buccaneers are the 12th seed in the Big South basketball tournament.

By Madison Williams
jalen hurts
NFL

Roseman, Sirianni Confident in Jalen Hurts as Eagles QB

After his first year as a full-time starter ended in a wild-card round exit, Hurts appears set to return as the team's quarterback in 2022.

By Nick Selbe
nfl-combine-2022-terry-fontenot
Play
NFL

NFL Combine 2022: The Value of Seeing Players in Person

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot discusses this year’s return to Indianapolis. Plus, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on analytics and catching up with Tom Moore.

By Richard Johnson
os Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Report: Rams In Talks with Aaron Donald for New Contract

The 30-year-old defensive tackle previously hinted at a potential retirement.

By Madison Williams
December 27, 2020: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. The Bengals won the game 37 to 31
Play
NFL

Dolphins Say ‘Door Is Shut’ on Trading For Deshaun Watson

The Texans quarterback has not played since the 2020 season as he faces 22 active civil lawsuits and reportedly 10 criminal complains.

By Madeline Coleman