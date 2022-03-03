Ja Morant dropped a career-high 52 points against the Spurs on Monday, and the NBA announced the numbers they saw on their social channels following Morant’s spectacular performance.

According to NBA Communications, the performance evoked record-breaking social numbers.

The video of Morant’s buzzer beater alley-oop totaled 42.1 million views on Instagram. Right now, it’s the NBA’s most viewed video on their Instagram account.

On all of the NBA’s social platforms, the Grizzlies point guard generated over 80 million views on all the videos posted of him on Monday.

So far this season, Morant has already brought in 385 million views on videos for NBA social channels. This is the third-most views driven by a player this season, behind just Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

Morant himself clearly enjoys the impact he‘s having on the sport.

The Grizzlies face the Celtics on Thursday night on TNT, giving Morant another national stage to showcase his talents.

