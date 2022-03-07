Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Aaron Rodgers, LeBron James and Drake on Today's SI Feed
Aaron Rodgers, LeBron James and Drake on Today's SI Feed

Report: Phil Jackson in Frequent Contact With Jeanie Buss on Lakers Matters

Former coach and 13-time NBA champion Phil Jackson is in frequent contact with Lakers president Jeanie Buss regarding team matters, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Bill Oram. Jackson and Buss previously dated and were engaged before the wedding was called off in 2016. 

Jackson, who has no title or position with the Lakers organization, has had Buss’s ear when it comes to important team matters all season, per Amick and Oram. He is especially interested in the situation surrounding point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook was acquired in a trade last offseason but has struggled since joining Los Angeles. Despite he and the team’s struggles, the Lakers did not move him by the trade deadline.

Jackson has won five championships as a coach for the Lakers and given his extensive experience, he’s more than qualified to give advice on the matter. However, it’s unclear if LeBron James is a fan of Jackson’s involvement given some brief history between the two. 

Jackson referred to James’s associates as his ‘posse’ in a 2016 interview with ESPN and James later slammed Jackson for his comments.  And in 2017, James criticized Jackson for his handling of Carmelo Anthony during his time with the Knicks. Anthony, James’s close personal friend and now teammate, was playing for New York when Jackson was serving as team president and traded him to the Thunder. 

SI Recommends

“I’m not a fan of Phil Jackson,” James said in 2017

The Lakers (28–35) are currently fighting for a play-in spot and are at the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. 

More NBA Coverage: 

For more Lakers news, head over to All Lakers.

YOU MAY LIKE

Green Bay Packers Davante Adams
Play
Fantasy

Davante Adams, Chris Godwin Lead A Terrific Class of WR Free Agents

A number of talented receivers are available in free agency and their landing spots could shift their fantasy value.

By Michael Fabiano
North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) drives between Duke forwards Theo John, left, and Paolo Banchero, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Durham, N.C.
Play
Betting

ACC Tournament Betting Preview: Duke a Heavy Favorite

Duke is the heavy betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to win the ACC tournament, but third-seeded North Carolina offers value.

By Frankie Taddeo
mlb baseballs
Play
Extra Mustard

MLB Fans Unhappy with Potential Ban of Defensive Shift

Major League Baseball wants to ban the shift, and the MLBPA appears to be open to the ban.

By Mike McDaniel
aliyah boston
College Basketball

South Carolina Retains No. 1 Spot Following SEC Title Game Loss

The Gamecocks were upset by Kentucky in the SEC tournament final.

By Associated Press
Villanova guard Collin Gillespie dribbles
Play
Betting

NCAA Men's Basketball Big East Tournament Betting Advice

The Villanova Wildcats have the early edge among a crowded race for the Big East conference title.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Kylian-Mbappe-Foot-Injury
Soccer

Mbappé Hurt in PSG Training, Status vs. Real Madrid Unclear

PSG may not have the services of its star forward in the second leg of the Champions League last 16.

By Associated Press
Kent State’s Sincere Carry; Memphis’s DeAndre Williams; Purdue’s Zach Edey
Play
College Basketball

Forde Minutes: Predicting the Conference Tournaments

Breaking down every remaining men’s league that will award an NCAA auto-bid this week.

By Pat Forde
david njoku
NFL

Browns Use Franchise Tag on Tight End David Njoku

Cleveland is keeping a key pass-catcher in the fold.

By Nick Selbe