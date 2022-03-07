Lakers coach Frank Vogel is reportedly resisting an “increasing push” within the organization to move Russell Westbrook to a bench role, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski also reported that the strained relationship between Westbrook and coaching staff led to some “tense moments” in recent days, most notably during a team film session on Friday. The Lakers went on to defeat the Warriors 124–116 on Saturday night behind LeBron James’ 56 points.

Westbrook, 33, has been a constant topic of conversation this season amid reports of the nine-time All Star's frustration regarding his role in Vogel’s system.



Prior to L.A.’s clash with Golden State, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported the Lakers front office currently considers it “impossible” for Westbrook to return in 2022. His $47 million player option figures to add a wrench to any plans for a potential split via trade ahead of the 2022–23 season.

Earlier this year, Vogel attempted to adjust Westbrook’s role when he elected to sit the veteran point guard for the final minutes in losses against the Pacers and Bucks. Westbrook told reporters after the Milwaukee game he believed that he's “earned the right” to keep closing games despite his struggles.

A lack of improvement has kept the questions surrounding Westbrook's value to this Lakers team alive. Vogel addressed the chatter last week, telling reporters “we're not there” when asked about moving Westbrook to the bench.

“We have discussions, just like the front office has thousands of trade discussions every deadline, and they don't discuss every one of those,” he said Friday. “Most of them don't come to fruition. And that's where we're at with Russ. Is there a path where that's the better option? We have talked about that. We've talked about everything we can do with our team.”

The Lakers (28—35) play the Spurs on Monday They are currently a half game ahead of the Pelicans (27—36) for the No. 9 spot in the West.

