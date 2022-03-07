Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

Report: Lakers' Frank Vogel Resisting ‘Increasing Push’ Within Organization To ‘Demote’ Russell Westbrook

Lakers coach Frank Vogel is reportedly resisting an “increasing push” within the organization to move Russell Westbrook to a bench role, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski also reported that the strained relationship between Westbrook and coaching staff led to some “tense moments” in recent days, most notably during a team film session on Friday. The Lakers went on to defeat the Warriors 124–116 on Saturday night behind LeBron James’ 56 points. 

Westbrook, 33, has been a constant topic of conversation this season amid reports of the nine-time All Star's frustration regarding his role in Vogel’s system.

Prior to L.A.’s clash with Golden State, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported the Lakers front office currently considers it “impossible” for Westbrook to return in 2022. His $47 million player option figures to add a wrench to any plans for a potential split via trade ahead of the 2022–23 season. 

SI Recommends

Earlier this year, Vogel attempted to adjust Westbrook’s role when he elected to sit the veteran point guard for the final minutes in losses against the Pacers and Bucks. Westbrook told reporters after the Milwaukee game he believed that he's “earned the right” to keep closing games despite his struggles.

A lack of improvement has kept the questions surrounding Westbrook's value to this Lakers team alive. Vogel addressed the chatter last week, telling reporters “we're not there” when asked about moving Westbrook to the bench.

“We have discussions, just like the front office has thousands of trade discussions every deadline, and they don't discuss every one of those,” he said Friday. “Most of them don't come to fruition. And that's where we're at with Russ. Is there a path where that's the better option? We have talked about that. We've talked about everything we can do with our team.”

The Lakers (28—35) play the Spurs on Monday They are currently a half game ahead of the Pelicans (27—36) for the No. 9 spot in the West. 

More NBA Coverage:

Russell WestbrookLeBron JamesAnthony Davis

YOU MAY LIKE

Kalon Barnes at the 2022 NFL Combine.
NFL

Baylor’s Barnes Falls Just Short of Combine 40-Yard Dash Record

Kalon Barnes broke the NFL combine record for 40-yard dash by a defensive back, and fell just 0.01 second of the overall record.

By Joseph Salvador
Colby Covington (red gloves) fights Jorge Masvidal (blue gloves) during UFC 272
MMA

What We Learned at UFC 272

Colby Covington dominated Jorge Masvidal while Maryna Moroz looked impressive in her first fight since 2020.

By Justin Barrasso
jayden daniels (1)
College Football

Report: Former Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels Commits to LSU

The former four-star prospect was a three-year starter for the Sun Devils and entered the transfer portal in February.

By Nick Selbe
Mar 4, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson (23) and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) have to be broken up during the second half at Footprint Center.
NBA

Julius Randle Fined for Altercation with Cam Johnson

The Knicks forward was handed down a fine from the NBA for his role in Friday night’s altercation with Suns forward Cam Johnson.

By Mike McDaniel
Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field.
NFL

Report: Broncos ‘All-in’ on Pursuit of Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers, 38, is reportedly torn over where he plans to play next season.

By Jelani Scott
Kyrie Irving playing against the Celtics.
NBA

Irving Calls Booing Celtics Fans the ‘Scorned Girlfriend’

The seven-time All Star took a not-so subtle shot at Celtics fans after the Nets’ loss on Sunday.

By Joseph Salvador
Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson drives to the basket.
College Basketball

Loyola Chicago Wins MVC Tourney, Clinches March Madness Bid

Sister Jean is headed back to the Big Dance.

By Zach Koons
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, left, drives toward the basket as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) tries to defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
NBA

Kevin Durant Joins 25K Club in Nets’ Loss to Celtics

The Nets star became the 23rd player in league history to score 25,000 points.

By Jelani Scott