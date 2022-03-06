Skip to main content
Report: Lakers Consider A Russell Westbrook Return in 2022 ‘Impossible’

Russell Westbrook’s relationship with the Lakers has reportedly reached its breaking point.

L.A. brass currently considers it “impossible” for Westbrook to remain with the team entering next season amid brewing tension between the veteran point guard and coaching staff, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein

Stein added that Westbrook, 33, has reportedly shown “defiance” when approached by coaches and teammates about the subject of changing his role.

The 27–35 Lakers, losers of four straight, are currently ninth in the Western Conference heading into Saturday’s clash with the 43–20 Warriors, the West’s No. 2 seed.

The report comes on the heels of eye-opening comments Westbrook made following the Lakers’ blowout loss to the Clippers on Thursday night.

The former MVP told reporters that his role “has changed every single night,” adding that he is still trying figure out the best way he can help the team, per ESPN, Still, Westbrook said the expectations he’s placed on himself remain “the same.”

“I’m not a quitter. It’s not in my genes. I don’t quit, regardless of what the hell is going on,” Westbrook said. “I’m going to fight to the end, and if it don’t work, that’s cool, too. I can live with the results. But I’m never going to give up or give in because of a little struggle that’s happening this time of the year.”

Barring a sudden turnaround, the Lakers are poised to miss the postseason for the second time since the 2018–19 season, meaning an early start to a difficult offseason of decision-making for general manager Rob Pelinka.

Westbrook, acquired by L.A. in a blockbuster deal involving Kyle Kuzma last August, can become a free agent this offseason if he declines his $47 million player option. If he opts in, the Lakers will have a hard time finding a suitor, much like they did during the trade deadline in February.

Davis’s injury woes—he’s missed 25 games (and counting) this season—combined with the Lakers’ age and lack of depth have contributed to a trying season for the team as a whole. Westbrook’s questionable shot selection and decision-making placed him at the center of the turmoil as he has struggled to fit in Vogel’s system and find a rhythm alongside James. 

Westbrook’s poor play eventually led to Vogel benching the nine-time All-Star late in games last month, which drew criticism from the point guard himself. On the season, he is averaging 18.1 points per game, his lowest since his second NBA season, 7.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.3 turnovers per game while shooting 43% from the field.

Westbrook”s return to the City of Angels followed one-year stints with the Rockets and Wizards. He turns 34 in November. 

For more Lakers coverage, visit All Lakers.

