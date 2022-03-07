Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green Nearing Return From Calf/Back Injury

Warriors fans eager for the band to get back together could be preparing for a welcome return in the coming days.

Injured All-Star forward Draymond Green is reportedly “7-to-10 days” away from re-joining Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the starting lineup, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj detailed Green’s progress during an appearance on NBA Countdown Sunday night. Green has not played since Jan. 5 due to ailments in his left calf and lower back.

"He had a workout after the Warriors’ practice today in L.A., they stayed over after the loss to the Lakers last night and it’s gonna not be a moment too soon," Wojnarowski said.

The Warriors (43–21) fell behind the Grizzlies (44–21) for second place in the Western Conference after losing to the Lakers 124–116 on Saturday night, thanks to a monster effort from LeBron James. The outing marked Green’s 25th consecutive missed game, and his 26th DNP in 27 outings.

Golden State has yet to feature its Big Three in a game this season due to the timing of Green’s injuries. On Jan. 9, the 32-year-old experienced pre-game calf tightness, later linked to a lingering calf/lower back issue, and exited Thompson’s triumphant return seven seconds after the opening tip.

Green, who returned to practice on Feb. 26, has been busy exploring other ventures while away from the game. In addition to hosting various YouTube shows, the former Defensive Player of the Year signed a deal with Turner Sports on Jan. 27 and has been featured on TNT’s Inside the NBA and coverage of the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.

