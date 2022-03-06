Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving on Booing Celtics Fans: ‘It’s Like the Scorned Girlfriend’

After his team’s 126–120 loss to the Celtics on Sunday, Kyrie Irving took a shot at the fans of his former team. 

During the game against Boston, the team Irving left in 2019, fans at TD Garden booed their former star player. After the game, Irving addressed the boos. 

“I know it’s gonna be like that for the rest of my career coming in here,” Irving said. “It’s like the scorned girlfriend—just wants an explanation on why I left or still hoping for a text back. It’s fun while it lasted. That’s the relationship that makes it fun.”

SI Recommends

Irving then followed up by saying he respects the Celtics as an organization and was grateful for his time there. He spent just two seasons in Boston after leaving Cleveland in 2017. Irving eventually left to join the Nets in free agency after that. 

Irving capped off his postgame answer by saying he needs to “not have too many conversations with the fans on the side when they call me out [by] name.” Irving was fined $25,000 in January for cursing during an exchange with a fan against the Cavaliers, another former team. Irving finished the loss with 19 points and six assists. 

The seven-time All Star is still not allowed to play in home games due to his vaccination status.  

More NBA Coverage: 

Kyrie Irving

YOU MAY LIKE

Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson drives to the basket.
College Basketball

Loyola Chicago Wins MVC Tourney, Clinches March Madness Bid

Sister Jean is headed back to the Big Dance.

By Zach Koons
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, left, drives toward the basket as Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) tries to defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
NBA

Kevin Durant Joins 25K Club in Nets’ Loss to Celtics

The Nets star became the 23rd player in league history to score 25,000 points.

By Jelani Scott
Kentucky forward Dre'una Edwards (44) celebrates as her 3-point shot secures the win over South Carolina during the SEC women's basketball championship game
College Basketball

Kentucky Upsets South Carolina in SEC Tournament

A three-pointer in the final five seconds resulted in the Wildcats’ first SEC Tournament title since 1982.

By Madison Williams
NC State
College Basketball

NC State Wins ACC Tournament, Secures Likely No. 1 Seed

The Wolfpack earned their third straight ACC tournament championship on Sunday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Mar 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center.
NBA

Dinwiddie Addresses Reports Regarding Wizards Tenure

The former Wizards guard addressed reports that he was a bad teammate while playing in D.C.

By Mike McDaniel
Michigan's Caleb Houstan, right, drives the lane against Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler
College Basketball

Michigan Beats Ohio State to Close Regular Season

The Wolverines and Buckeyes will return to the floor in the Big Ten tournament.

By Associated Press
Jan 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; United States midfielder Weston Mckennie (8) during the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qualifier soccer match against El Salvador at Lower.com Field.
Soccer

USMNT’s Weston McKennie To Miss Rest of Season With Foot Injury

The 23-year-old has not played since getting injured against Villareal last month.

By Jelani Scott
Longwood
College Basketball

Longwood Wins Big South, Secures First NCAA Tournament Appearance

Longwood took down Winthrop on Sunday to punch a ticket to March Madness.

By Daniel Chavkin