Warriors’ Draymond Green Targeting Return for March 14 vs. Wizards

Draymond Green is targeting March 14 as his return date from the lower back injury that’s kept him out of the Warriors lineup for nearly two months.

“Next Monday, the 14th, against the Wizards. That is the date I am targeting,” Green announced on his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” Monday. “I am excited as hell. It’s been two and a half months, almost … I have never missed that much time during the season … this is something different for me. I am extremely excited to get back out there with my guys to try right this ship.”

Golden State has struggled without the 32-year-old forward in the lineup over the last 26 games. The Warriors (43–21) have gone 2–8 in their last 10 outings and are now tied for second in the Western Conference to the Grizzlies. 

Green’s announcement comes just a day after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the All-Star forward was just “7-to-10 days” away from re-joining Golden State’s lineup on Sunday. 

“He’s done really well with his rehab,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said ahead of the Warriors game against the Nuggets on Monday. “I got a report today that he got another rehab session in on the court. And he’s had about a week, a week and a half now of being on the court, getting a lot of shots ups, scrimmaging. So he’s feeling a lot better and is coming along.”

The Warriors are still expected to be without Green for the next four games, two against the Nuggets, and one game each against the Clippers and Bucks. Golden State will play Washington on March 14 at home in San Francisco.

