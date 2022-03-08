Skip to main content
Russell Westbrook Speaks Out About Harassment Family Has Faced, ‘Westbrick’ Taunts

After his wife took to social media to detail the criticism and “death wishes” that she has received, Russell Westbrook used his postgame press conference on Monday to expand upon the harassment that he and his family have faced in his first season with the Lakers.

Westbrook has been the target of derision in Los Angeles amid the team’s struggles this year. While that criticism normally doesn’t effect him, the 14-year veteran said that he and his wife, Nina, are speaking out about the vitriol they’ve received to defend the honor of the “Westbrook” family name and to protect their children.

“I 100 percent stand behind my wife and how she’s feeling,” the Lakers guard said after a 117–100 loss to the Spurs on Monday night. “This is just a game. When it comes to basketball, I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots. But the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue.

“I’ve kind of let it go in the past because it never really bothered me. But it really kind of hit me the other day. Me and my wife were at teacher-parent conferences for my son. And the teacher told me, ’Noah, he’s so proud of his last name. He writes it everywhere. He writes it on everything. He tells everybody and walks around and says, ‘I’m Westbrook.’ … And I kind of sat there in shock, and it hit me, like, ‘Damn. I can no longer allow people [to besmirch my name].’”

The Westbrooks have three children: 4-year-old Noah and twin 3-year-old daughters, Jordyn and Skye.

Westbrook said that one aspect of criticism in particular that he can no longer tolerate is critics using the condescending nickname “Westbrick” when he’s out on the court. During Monday night’s game in San Antonio the nine-time All-Star and former MVP was seen on video talking back to a fan that was using the taunt, saying “Yo, don’t disrespect my name.”

“’Westbrick,’ for example, to me, is now shaming,” Westbrook said after the game. “It’s shaming my name, my legacy for my kids. It’s a name that means, not just to me, but to my wife, to my mom, my dad, the ones that kind of paved the way for me.”

Westbrook also said that the treatment from fans has caused his family to avoid attending his games in person, even at home in Los Angeles.

“It affects them even going to games,” he said. “Like, I don’t even want to bring my kids to the game because I don’t want them to hear people calling their dad nicknames and other names for no reason because he’s playing the game that he loves. And it’s gotten so bad where my family don’t even want to go to home games, to any game … and it’s just super unfortunate, man. And it’s super upsetting to me.

“I’m at a point where I’m going to continue to address it. It’s just unfortunate.”

Westbrook has been the target of criticism throughout this season as the Lakers (28–36) have struggled to remain consistent. The 32-year-old is averaging 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 4.0 turnovers per game, while shooting 43.4% from the field and 28.4% from 3.

Russell Westbrook

