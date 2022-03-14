Skip to main content
LeBron James Becomes First Player in NBA History to Join Elusive 30K-10K-10K Club

LeBron James has continued to defy the odds and find ways to further prove his greatness 19 years into a legendary career. On Sunday against the Suns, he did it again.

Needing just two assists to achieve his latest milestone, James took care of business early in the game to become the first player in NBA history to score at least 30,000 points, and record at least 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists in his career.

The Los Angeles superstar recorded the feat on an assist to Carmelo Anthony in the second quarter as the Lakers trailed 50–24.

Entering Sunday’s primetime matchup, the 37-year-old boasted totals of 36,793 points, 10,143 rebounds and 9,998 assists. 

While the 2021–22 season has been difficult for the 29–37 Lakers as a whole, LeBron has amazingly continued to maintain a level of play never before seen from a player his age. 

In the last week alone, James made history by becoming the first player to record multiple 50-point games after turning 35, scoring 56 against the Warriors on March 5 and 50 versus the Wizards two days ago. The performances pushed James into first in the league in PPG (29.7).

In January, James became the first member of the 30K-10K-9K club. Two weeks later, he tied Kobe Bryant for the most consecutive All-Star selections (18).

With L.A. still clinging on to the ninth seed in the West, it’s anyone’s guess as to what else James can accomplish with less than month left in the season.

The Lakers currently trail the Suns 71–43 late in the second quarter. 

