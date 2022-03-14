Skip to main content
Tom Brady, Colin Kaepernick and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady, Colin Kaepernick and Kyrie Irving on Today's SI Feed

NBA Fines Nets $50,000 After Kyrie Irving Entered The Team’s Locker Room On Sunday

The NBA fined the Nets organization $50,000 for “violating New York City law and league health and safety protocols” during the team’s home game against the Knicks on Sunday, the league announced on Monday.

According to an official release from the NBA, the violation occurred when Irving, who was in attendance for the game, entered Brooklyn’s locker room. The 29-year-old point guard is permitted to be in Barclays Center but is still not allowed to go into the Nets’ “workplace environment” because of New York City’s private sector vaccine mandate.

Irving was in Barclays Center as a spectator during the Nets’ 110–107 win over the Knicks on Sunday. He remains unvaccinated against COVID-19 and has not played in a home game for Brooklyn this season.

New York City mayor Eric Adams lifted some of the city’s restrictions on March 7, but Irving is still ineligible to play in games because of a mandate that requires those who work for a New York-based business to be vaccinated. Although Adams has expressed his support for the Nets point guard, he has made clear that he’s unwilling to make an exception for the NBA player.

He reiterated during a Sunday press conference that the only way for Irving to get back on the court immediately would be to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Irving has been a valuable contributor for the Nets when he has played in 18 away games this season. The seven-time All-Star is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

Brooklyn (35–33) currently sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 14 regular season games remaining. The Nets will travel to Orlando to face the Magic on Tuesday before returning to Barclays Center for a three-game home stand, beginning Wednesday against the Mavericks.

