Watch: Kyrie Irving Watches Courtside As Nets Beat Knicks in Barclays Center

Kevin Durant’s 53 points guided the Nets to a marquee win over the Knicks on Sunday, but all eyes were focused on a unique situation taking place on the sidelines as the game began. 

While Brooklyn handled business in a battle of the boroughs, Kyrie Irving, still barred from playing in home games despite a change in the city’s vaccine mandate, watched on as a high-profile spectator rather than on the bench with his team.

Irving, who remains unvaccinated, has not played in Barclays Center this season.

Although New York City mayor Eric Adams decided to lift the city’s COVID restrictions on March 7, Irving is still ineligible to play in games because of a mandate requiring those who work for a New York-based business to be vaccinated. 

Irving’s courtside appearance added another interesting chapter to a season-long saga that began with his refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. He also showed up as a fan at Barclays on Saturday to watch his alma mater Duke battle Virginia Tech for the ACC championship.

Following the Nets’ loss to the Celtics last Sunday, Irving said he was “grateful” to have Adams and NBA commissioner Adam Silver on his side as all parties continue seeking a resolution. 

Adams, a noted support of Irving’s return to Barclays, has not wavered from his stance on making sure the guard can play under the right circumstances. His response to a heckler during a press conference Saturday doubled down on that mindset.

“Listen, Kyrie can play tomorrow. Get vaccinated,” Adams responded.

It remains unknown if Irving will be cleared to play in Brooklyn before the season’s end, or in time for the playoffs. On the year, Irving is averaging 25.9 PPG, 5.4 APG, 4.6 RPG in 18 games played.

The eighth-place Nets (35–33) will travel to Orlando to face the Magic on Tuesday before returning home for a crucial three-game stand, beginning Wednesday against the Mavericks.

Breaking

