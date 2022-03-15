In an episode of the Boardroom, Kevin Durant offered a refreshing take on the never-ending debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Durant proposes that instead of looking at the two with the idea of which one is better, to look at them as simply different. Greatness is not exclusive.

“No comparison to what Michael Jordan did it’s just different,” Durant said on James. “It’s not like Jordan’s one and you [James] two. Ya’ll both are like something we’ve never seen before. Both unique, sitting in your own different area of greatness.”

James currently sits No. 2 in the NBA in scoring at 37-years-old, averaging 29.7 points per game. Durant is extremely familiar with James, having played against him his whole career including several times in the Finals. But he just doesn’t understand why the two are often compared.

“Why the hell are we always comparing these guys like they going to play against each other?” Durant asked. “MJ will never play in a game against LeBron in a game so there’s no need for us compare their careers it’s just what you prefer.”

The two weren’t similar players, but are both regarded as the best basketball players of their generation. Durant simply thinks they should be held in such esteem as opposed to pitted against one another.

