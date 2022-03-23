After the Warriors dropped their third straight game with a 94–90 loss to the Magic on Tuesday night, All-Star forward Draymond Green wasn’t afraid to let out some frustrations about the way his team has been playing as of late.

Golden State, which has been without Stephen Curry for the last week after he suffered a foot sprain in last Wednesday’s loss to the Celtics, scored just 16 points in the fourth quarter against Orlando. However, both Green and coach Steve Kerr made clear that one bad period wasn’t the only reason the Warriors lost.

“I think we’re playing soft,” Green said after the loss to the Magic, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “We’re playing stupid. We’re just not playing good basketball and we’re getting punked. It’s hard to win a game getting punked. So that’s where we are right now.”

The Warriors dropped to 2–6 on the season without Curry in the lineup and did so against a lackluster Magic team. Orlando is just 20–53 on the year and among the four worst teams in the league this season.

“No disrespect to the Orlando Magic, but that’s one of the worst teams in the league. We can’t match that with them,” Green said. “And if you can’t match that with them, you definitely can’t match that going against a great team.”

“I don’t care who is out there. You can go to the park and be outmatched but you don’t get punked … that’s what we’re doing.”

Golden State’s previous loss came at home to San Antonio, another team outside of the playoff picture, on Sunday.

The Warriors dropped to 47–25 with their third straight loss and further behind in the race for second in the Western conference. Memphis is now two games up on Golden State with just 10 regular season games left for both teams.

