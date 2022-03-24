Skip to main content
Vanessa Bryant Announces Continued Partnership with Nike Honoring Kobe and Gigi’s Legacies

After a brief split in 2021, Vanessa Bryant announced that her family will be continuing to work with Nike to further the legacy of her late husband Kobe and late daughter Gigi.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with Nike is going to continue!“ Bryant said in her Instagram post. “I am so proud that my husband’s shoes are still the most worn by players on NBA courts and that the demand for his shoes remain so desired by his fans around the world.”

The products will be influenced by Kobe and Gigi, with the first shoe release being the Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16.” This shoe will honor Gigi Bryant by donating 100% of the the proceeds to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

“Kobe Bryant means so much to so many of us, not just NBA fans but globally beyond the game,” John Donahoe, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc., said via Nike’s press release. “His impact in growing the sport, particularly encouraging women and young people to pick it up, endures as one of his deepest, lasting legacies. Together with Vanessa, we hope to honor Kobe and Gigi by championing a new generation for many years to come.”

On top of creating products for basketball fans to purchase, Nike and the Bryant family’s partnership will include creating a youth basketball center in Southern California. This center will work to inspire athletes with Kobe’s “Mamba Mentality.”

Nike has not unveiled a release date for the line yet.

