When it comes to elite players stepping up in the moment, Devin Booker has often found himself in the conversation. The Phoenix star scorched Denver for a season-high 49 points on the anniversary of his 70-point game as the Suns defeated the Nuggets, 140-130, on Thursday night.

With the win, the Suns—which entered Thursday on the second night of a back-to-back—clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference ahead of the 2022 NBA playoffs, which start in April.

As Booker posted another stunning performance, Suns guard Chris Paul, who had been out due to a broken right thumb since Feb. 16, returned to the court and poured in 17 points to help power the Suns in their seventh consecutive victory.

Miles Bridges added 22 points while Deandre Ayton tallied 16 points and seven rebounds in the contest. Despite the slow start in the game, the Suns pushed through and made huge buckets down the stretch of the game.

Phoenix holds a nine-game lead against Memphis for first place with eight games remaining in the regular season. The Suns also have the league’s best road record at 30-6.

