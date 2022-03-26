Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

Jazz Release Statement After Lawmakers Override Governor’s Veto on Transgender Bill

Earlier on Friday, Utah lawmakers voted to override Governor Stephen Cox’s veto of a legislation that would ban transgender athletes from competing on girls youth teams. 

With the decision, which is scheduled to take effect in July, Utah became the 12th state to enact legislation limiting or banning transgender participation in youth sports.

In response to the decision, the Jazz released a statement against the legislation.

“The Utah Jazz oppose discriminatory legislation. We are committed to our values of inclusivity, mutual respect, and fair play. Beyond basketball, we hope for an equitable solution that shows love and compassion for our youth.”

Utah is scheduled to host the NBA’s All-Star game in 2023, and as ESPN’s Malika Andrews pointed out, the league has precedent for pulling an All-Star game from a city for political reasons. The league pulled the All-Star game from Charlotte in ’17 when North Carolina passed a bill banning transgender people from using bathrooms of their preferred gender identity.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Cox, Utah’s republican governor, officially vetoed the legislation on Wednesday, and was confident the bill wouldn’t pass.

He explained in his veto letter that, of all the youth sports participants in Utah, this bill would only impact four transgender children. Cox also mentioned high trans suicide rates as a reason to oppose the legislation.

Cox is the second republican governor to veto this kind of legislation, joining Indiana Governor Eric HolcombArizona and Oklahoma are also waiting for their governor’s decision on legislation to ban transgender participation in sports.

Former NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade is one of Utah’s minority owners, and he has a personal connection to this legislation. Wade’s daughter is transgender, and both Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, have openly supported their daughter’s identity.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Florida guard Keyontae Johnson
College Basketball

Florida’s Keyontae Johnson Formally Accused of Sexual Battery

The former Gators star, who collapsed during a game in 2020, is being investigated for a first-degree felony by Gainesville Police.

By Mike McDaniel
Davante Adams with the Packers.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
E.J. Liddell celebrates a basket for Ohio State.
College Basketball

Ohio State Star E.J. Liddell Announces Decision to Enter NBA Draft

The forward played three seasons in Columbus and averaged over 19 points this year.

By Daniel Chavkin
Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with the media during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
NFL

Watch: Watson’s Entire Introductory Press Conference With Browns

The quarterback still faces 22 active civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and harassment.

By Jelani Scott
Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Malik Chavis (4) gestures after a defensive stop during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
College Football

Outback Bowl to Change Name to ‘Tampa Bay Bowl’

Outback had been the presenting sponsor of the event since 1996.

By Mike McDaniel
Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54)
NFL

Ravens Reportedly Interested in All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner

The eight-time Pro Bowler was recently released by Seattle after 10 seasons.

By Wilton Jackson
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia attack
Racing

Saudi Arabian GP Will Go on Despite Nearby Missile Attack

A spokesperson for the Houthis rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack with missiles.

By Madeline Coleman
Four baseballs sitting on the field.
Extra Mustard

Rachel Balkovec Shares Photo of Spring Training Injury

The Tampa Tarpons skipper will take some time off while she recovers.

By Daniel Chavkin