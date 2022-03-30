Skip to main content
Report: Jazz’s Trent Forrest Taken to the Hospital For Concussion-like Symptoms

Jazz guard Trent Forrest left the team’s game on Tuesday night against the Clippers after taking an accidental elbow to the face from teammate Rudy Gobert.

Forrest left the arena on a stretcher and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a concussion, per TNT’s Jared Greenberg.

Forrest was standing under the rim of his own basket when he took the shot to the face from Gobert. The Utah center was battling for position with Los Angeles big man Isaiah Hartenstein at the time.

Gobert eventually stumbled backward after an apparent shove from Hartenstein and flailed his arms while doing so. His right elbow connected with Forrest’s face, immediately sending the 6’ 4” guard down to the ground.

Visibly shaken up, Forrest was eventually helped up and walked back to the locker room at Crypto.com Arena.

Forrest left the game with two points, three assists and two rebounds in seven minutes. In his second season with Utah, the 23-year-old has averaged 3.3 points and nearly 13 minutes per game in 58 appearances.

The Jazz blew a 25-point lead to the Clippers in Paul George’s return to the court, dropping their fifth straight game in a 121–115 loss. At 45–31, Utah is tied for fifth in the Western Conference with Denver.

For more Los Angeles Clippers coverage, go to All Clippers 

