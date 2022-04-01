After missing nearly the entire 2021–22 season, Ben Simmons is reportedly gearing up for a potential return ahead of the playoffs.

The Nets All-Star has resumed light on-court workouts with the hope that he will be able to ramp up his activity in time for the team’s postseason push, according to Stadium’s Sham Charania.

Simmons, who missed the entirety of his time with the 76ers in 2021–22, citing mental health concerns throughout the season, recently received an epidural for a back injury he sustained in February during reconditioning.

With only five regular season games remaining, Simmons’s return would have to come quickly in order for the young star to begin developing some semblance of an on-court rapport with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the rest of the rotation.

The Nets (40–37) are currently in a three-way tie with the Hornets and Hawks for eighth place in the East. Brooklyn faces Atlanta in a crucial matchup with play-in implications on Saturday night.

More NBA Coverage: