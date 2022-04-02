The Lakers lost again Friday night, this time to the Pelicans by a score 114–111. With it, Los Angeles sits one game back of the Spurs for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference, while New Orleans currently holds the No. 9 seed.

However, the game itself got a little testy. Pelicans forward Jaxson Hayes picked up a flagrant foul for shoving LeBron James on a fastbreak.

While Hayes was penalized for the move, he was upset that James elbowed him in the ribs earlier in the game.

After Hayes retaliated towards James, Anthony Davis got involved as well. After the whistle, Davis ran over to Hayes, and the two sides needed to be separated after jawing at each other.

Despite the stoppage in play, the friction fizzled as the game went along. New Orleans took the game thanks to some strong free throw shooting down the stretch.

After the game, James expressed his frustrations with how things are unfolding in the area.

“Just feels like you can't catch a break,” James said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “No matter what's going on on the floor, it just feels like the ball bounces the other way. The ball doesn't always bounce in our favor. Or a call doesn't go in our favor. It's just like, when it rains, it pours for our year. It's just the way it's been going.”

The Lakers have five games left in the regular season to earn a spot in the play-in tournament.

