Gene Shue, Two-Time NBA Coach of the Year, Dies at 90

Gene Shue, who spent more than 40 years in and around the NBA as a player, coach and executive, has died at age 90, the league announced Monday.

“The NBA family mourns the passing of Gene Shue, a 5x NBA All-Star, 2x All-NBA selection and 2x NBA Coach of the Year,” the NBA said in a statement Monday. “Gene dedicated his life to the game and left an indelible mark as a player, head coach and executive. We extend our deepest condolences to the Shue family.”

Shue spent 22 years as a coach and boasted 19 years of experience as an executive. However, he began his time in the NBA as a player during the early stages of the league.

In his career on the court, Shue made five All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams with the Pistons, leading the team to the playoffs in five straight season. Prior to his success in Detroit, he played his first two year in the NBA with the Philadelphia Warriors and the Knicks.

Shue went on to make his mark as a coach shortly after his playing career came to an end. Beginning with the Baltimore Bullets in 1966, he spent 22 years on the sidelines, making stops with the 76ers and the Clippers, in addition to the Bullets.

Overall, Shue posted a 784–681 in the regular season and 33–47 in the playoffs as a coach. He won the league’s Coach of the Year award twice, in 1969 and ’82.

After ending his coaching career with the Clippers, Shue served as the Sixers general manager for less than two years from 1990 to ’92.