Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

Which Teams Have Clinched a Spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament?

As the final week of the NBA’s regular season unfolds, teams are jockeying to hold their spots in the race for the playoffs while others are fighting for positions in this year’s play-in tournament.

With the play-in tournament set to begin on April 12, here's everything you need to know: 

When is the play-in tournament?

The play-in tournament will begin Tuesday, April 12 and conclude on April 15.

What is the format?

The seventh-ranked team in each conference will host one game against the eight-ranked team, with the winner in each conference earning the No. 7 seed.

In another game, the No. 9 team will host the No. 10 team in each conference. The loser of that game will be eliminated from postseason contention, and the winner of the No. 9 vs. 10 game will play the loser of the No. 7 vs. 8 game.

The winner of that last game in each conference will earn the No. 8 seed.

Which teams are currently in the picture for the play-in tournament?

Eastern Conference

  • No. 7 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 8 Brooklyn Nets
  • No. 9 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 10 Charlotte Hornets
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In the Eastern Conference, if the play-in tournament began Tuesday, the No. 7 Cavaliers and No. 8 Nets would play with the seven seed on the line. The No. 9 Hawks would host the No. 10 Hornets, with the winner facing whoever loses between Cleveland and Brooklyn. All four teams have clinched a berth in the play-in tournament.

Teams already eliminated from playoffs: Wizards, Knicks, Pacers, Pistons and Magic

Western Conference 

  • No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers
  • No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 10 San Antonio Spurs

In the Western Conference, if the play-in tournament began Tuesday, the No. 7 Timberwolves and the No. 8 Clippers would play to determine who advances to the first round. The No. 9 Pelicans and the No. 10 Spurs would face off in an elimination game, with the winner advancing to meet the loser of the Timberwolves-Clippers game.

Currently, out of the four teams in the play-in picture, the Clippers are the only to have already clinched a play-in tournament berth. If the Lakers lose to the Suns on Tuesday, they will be eliminated from the play-in tournament.

Teams already eliminated from playoffs: Kings, Trail Blazers, Thunder and Rockets

When do the playoffs start?

The NBA Playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 16.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

The 2019-20 NHL season is set to resume on July 30 with the Stanley Cup tournament.
NHL

Who Has Clinched a Spot in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Here is a tracker of the hockey teams that have clinched spots for the 2022 playoffs.

By Madison Williams
Mar 25, 2022; Spokane, WA, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Ashley Owusu (15) shoots the ball against Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink (22) in the Spokane regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.
College Basketball

Maryland’s Top Two Leading Scorers Enter Transfer Portal

Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese are looking at taking their talents to another program.

By Wilton Jackson
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21)
NBA

Joel Embiid Passes LeBron James as NBA’s Leading Scorer

The 76ers center passed LeBron James for the top spot after his 45-point game on Tuesday night.

By Madison Williams
Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to a question during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Report: Watson Must Disclose Sex With Other Massage Therapists

A judge ruled the QB has to answer questions about whether he had sex with any of the 18 massage therapists who publicly supported him.

By Madeline Coleman
Indiana Pacers’ Duane Washington Jr. is defended by Philadelphia 76ers’ DeAndre Jordan while going up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. Jordan was called for a foul
NBA

DeAndre Jordan Ejected After Hard Foul on Poster Dunk Attempt

The Sixers center hit the Duane Washington Jr. across the face while attempting to block his shot.

By Madison Williams
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and wife Suzanne Johnson
NFL

Jets Owner and Wife Donate $1 Million to Ukraine Relief

Owner Woody Johnson’s wife Suzanne’s father was born in Ukraine, while her mother was born to Ukrainian immigrant parents.

By Associated Press
The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate after beating the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.
College Basketball

Report: NCAA Says Kansas-UNC Was Most Watched National Title Game

Per the NCAA, viewership this year was up 4% from last year’s championship.

By Daniela Perez
Confetti on the ground after the World Series championship rally for the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Extra Mustard

Braves Introduce 'World Champions Burger' For a Hefty Price

There are two different pay options, one coming with a limited edition 2021 World Series ring or one with a replica.

By Madison Williams