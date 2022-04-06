As the final week of the NBA’s regular season unfolds, teams are jockeying to hold their spots in the race for the playoffs while others are fighting for positions in this year’s play-in tournament.

With the play-in tournament set to begin on April 12, here's everything you need to know:

When is the play-in tournament?

The play-in tournament will begin Tuesday, April 12 and conclude on April 15.

What is the format?

The seventh-ranked team in each conference will host one game against the eight-ranked team, with the winner in each conference earning the No. 7 seed.

In another game, the No. 9 team will host the No. 10 team in each conference. The loser of that game will be eliminated from postseason contention, and the winner of the No. 9 vs. 10 game will play the loser of the No. 7 vs. 8 game.

The winner of that last game in each conference will earn the No. 8 seed.

Which teams are currently in the picture for the play-in tournament?

Eastern Conference

No. 7 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 8 Brooklyn Nets

No. 9 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 10 Charlotte Hornets

In the Eastern Conference, if the play-in tournament began Tuesday, the No. 7 Cavaliers and No. 8 Nets would play with the seven seed on the line. The No. 9 Hawks would host the No. 10 Hornets, with the winner facing whoever loses between Cleveland and Brooklyn. All four teams have clinched a berth in the play-in tournament.

Teams already eliminated from playoffs: Wizards, Knicks, Pacers, Pistons and Magic

Western Conference

No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Clippers

No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 10 San Antonio Spurs

In the Western Conference, if the play-in tournament began Tuesday, the No. 7 Timberwolves and the No. 8 Clippers would play to determine who advances to the first round. The No. 9 Pelicans and the No. 10 Spurs would face off in an elimination game, with the winner advancing to meet the loser of the Timberwolves-Clippers game.

Currently, out of the four teams in the play-in picture, the Clippers are the only to have already clinched a play-in tournament berth. If the Lakers lose to the Suns on Tuesday, they will be eliminated from the play-in tournament.

Teams already eliminated from playoffs: Kings, Trail Blazers, Thunder and Rockets

When do the playoffs start?

The NBA Playoffs will begin on Saturday, April 16.

