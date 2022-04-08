Skip to main content
LeBron and the Lakers, Stefon Diggs and the Atlanta Braves on Today's SI Feed
LeBron and the Lakers, Stefon Diggs and the Atlanta Braves on Today's SI Feed

Lakers Announce LeBron James Will Miss Remainder of Season

Lakers superstar LeBron James will miss the final two games of the regular season as he continues to rehab a nagging left ankle injury, the team announced Friday.

The 37-year-old James has missed five of L.A.’s last six games after suffering the injury against the Pelicans on Mar. 27.

James ends his 19th NBA season with averages of 30.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG and 6.2 APG in 56 games played.

The Lakers (31–49) were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Wednesday following a 121–110 loss to the Suns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

