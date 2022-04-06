Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

Lakers Eliminated From Playoff Contention With Loss to Suns

LeBron James’s up-and-down Lakers era reached another low point Tuesday night, as Los Angeles was eliminated from playoff contention with a 121–110 loss to Phoenix.

It’s the second time in James’s four years with the Lakers that the team hasn’t qualified for the playoffs after James had previously missed postseason play twice in his previous 15 seasons. Los Angeles also won a championship in the COVID-19 bubble in Orlando In Oct. 2020 and was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round last year, coincidentally also by the Suns. 

The 10th-seed Spurs dominated the Nuggets earlier Tuesday, meaning the Lakers—who were missing James with an ankle injury—needed to avoid losing their seventh game in a row to stay within striking distance of San Antonio with three games to play. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Ultimately, the team could not seem to do it, losing to Phoenix despite Russell Westbrook’s 28 points on 10-of-20 shooting and a double-double from Anthony Davis (21 points, 13 rebounds). 

The Lakers fall to 31–49 with the loss and only have three games left on the schedule against the Warriors, Thunder and Nuggets. There will surely be a roster reshuffle during the offseason, with Westbrook an obvious candidate to be moved. His lone season in Los Angeles resulted in a poor shooting campaign as he did not usually fit well on the court together with James and Davis.

More NBA Coverage: 

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers. 

Breaking
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) is helped off the court after sustaining an apparent injury after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
College Basketball

‘There Were No Loose Floorboards’ in UNC’s Bacot Injury

Videos previously circulated where it appeared that a piece of the floorboard flexed slightly under Bacot’s foot moments before he re-injured his right ankle.

By Wilton Jackson
Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah speaks at a post game press conference after game three of the first round of the 2010 NBA playoffs
Extra Mustard

Magic Post Joakim Noah Interview Clip After Beating Cavaliers

With Orlando’s win over Cleveland on Tuesday, the Bulls clinched a playoff spot.

By Madison Williams
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA

What Teams Remain in the NBA Play-In Tournament Picture?

Here are the teams that have clinched a berth or jockeying for a spot in this year’s play-in tournament.

By Wilton Jackson
The 2019-20 NHL season is set to resume on July 30 with the Stanley Cup tournament.
NHL

Who Has Clinched a Spot in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Here is a tracker of the hockey teams that have clinched spots for the 2022 playoffs.

By Madison Williams
Mar 25, 2022; Spokane, WA, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Ashley Owusu (15) shoots the ball against Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink (22) in the Spokane regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.
College Basketball

Maryland’s Top Two Leading Scorers Enter Transfer Portal

Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese are looking at taking their talents to another program.

By Wilton Jackson
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21)
NBA

Joel Embiid Passes LeBron James as NBA’s Leading Scorer

The 76ers center passed LeBron James for the top spot after his 45-point game on Tuesday night.

By Madison Williams
Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to a question during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Report: Watson Must Disclose Sex With Other Massage Therapists

A judge ruled the QB has to answer questions about whether he had sex with any of the 18 massage therapists who publicly supported him.

By Madeline Coleman
Indiana Pacers’ Duane Washington Jr. is defended by Philadelphia 76ers’ DeAndre Jordan while going up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. Jordan was called for a foul
NBA

DeAndre Jordan Ejected After Hard Foul on Poster Dunk Attempt

The Sixers center hit the Duane Washington Jr. across the face while attempting to block his shot.

By Madison Williams