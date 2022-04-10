The Bucks may have entered Sunday’s game against the Cavaliers without much to play for, but the team’s regular season finale presented point guard Jrue Holiday with a unique opportunity.

Holiday had played in 66 games for Milwaukee so far this season, but stood to earn a $306,000 bonus if he reached 67 appearances. As a result, he was the only one of the Bucks’ usual starters to take the floor for the opening tip against the Cavs.

However, after Cleveland won the jump ball, Holiday immediately went to foul Darius Garland. Once he committed the foul, he jogged back to the bench and did not return for the rest of the game.

Holiday’s stint in the Bucks’ regular season finale lasted just eight seconds, but netted him a six-figure payday.

The Cavaliers went onto win Sunday’s game 133–117 clinching the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Bucks (51–31) still await the result of the evening’s games to determine their final playoff outlook. Although currently in possession of the No. 2 seed, the defending NBA champions could slip to No. 3 if Boston defeats Memphis.

