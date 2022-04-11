Skip to main content
Wayne Ellington Calls Out Nuggets Guard Facundo Campazzo After Altercation

After the Lakers came back from 17 points down to beat the Nuggets 146-141 in Sunday’s season finale, Los Angeles guard Wayne Ellington took to Twitter to air grievances over a shove from Denver’s Facundo Campazzo that left Ellington injured.

Campazzo shoved Ellington in the back going after a rebound and Ellington’s head hit the leg of teammate Wenyen Gabriel. Ellington was shaken up but remained in the game. 

Campazzo received a Flagrant Two foul call and was ejected from the contest. A highlight of the play in question can be seen below.

The incident within the game was one of a number of storylines coming out of the Lakers finale.

Malik Monk scored a career-high 41 points, while rookie Austin Reaves played the best game of his career with a 31-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. Ellington played one of his best games of the season as well, scoring 18 points off the bench and playing a key role in the Lakers comeback.

However, the biggest story coming out of the game is coach Frank Vogel’s job status. Just two seasons after guiding the Lakers to an NBA title, Vogel is expected to be fired on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

There are a number of changes to come this offseason for the Lakers after falling woefully short of preseason expectations. Vogel’s firing will likely be the first of many moves for the Lakers as they try to build a better team around LeBron James.

