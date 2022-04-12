In the wake of a shooting in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood on Tuesday, Nets star Kevin Durant addressed the scary situation that was still unfolding. The Nets’ practice facility is just half a mile from the shooting.

“It’s devastating. … I hate violence,” Durant said, per ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “I hate senseless violence—you hope and pray for the best for everybody involved.”

Durant added that he learned about the shooting while on his way to the practice facility Tuesday and said it was an “unfortunate situation.”

It’s still an active situation, but police said a man in a worker’s vest put on a gas mask, opened a canister that filled a subway car with smoke and then opened fire around 8:24 a.m. when the train pulled into the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Ten people were shot and 16 were injured.

The New York Fire Department said that five people were in critical condition, but none of them had suffered life-threatening injuries, according to The New York Times.