Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA
LeBron James, Alec Bohm and the Savannah Bananas on Today's SI Feed
LeBron James, Alec Bohm and the Savannah Bananas on Today's SI Feed

Kevin Durant Comments on Subway Shooting in Brooklyn

In the wake of a shooting in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood on Tuesday, Nets star Kevin Durant addressed the scary situation that was still unfolding. The Nets’ practice facility is just half a mile from the shooting. 

“It’s devastating. … I hate violence,” Durant said, per ESPN’s Nick Friedell. “I hate senseless violence—you hope and pray for the best for everybody involved.”

Durant added that he learned about the shooting while on his way to the practice facility Tuesday and said it was an “unfortunate situation.”

It’s still an active situation, but police said a man in a worker’s vest put on a gas mask, opened a canister that filled a subway car with smoke and then opened fire around 8:24 a.m. when the train pulled into the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Ten people were shot and 16 were injured. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The New York Fire Department said that five people were in critical condition, but none of them had suffered life-threatening injuries, according to The New York Times

Breaking
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and guard Anthony Edwards.
Play
NBA

‘Less is More’: How Chris Finch Guided the Timberwolves Back to the Playoffs

The newly extended coach has played a notable role in the Timberwolves return to relevance this season.

By Michael Shapiro
A Puerto Rican flag.
Olympics

Police Say Mother of Olympian Killed by Stray Bullet

The 56-year-old was the victim of a nearby dispute.

By Associated Press
adam-schefter
Play
Extra Mustard

Adam Schefter’s ‘Apology’ for Dwayne Haskins Tweet Feels Kinda Gross

The ESPN reporter used his podcast to offer an apology for the controversial post.

By Jimmy Traina
James Harden (13) and Kevin Durant (7) with the Nets.
Play
NBA

Report: Durant Took Issue With Harden’s Conditioning

He was reportedly shocked at how out of shape Harden was at the beginning of training camp.

By Joseph Salvador
Minoru Suzuki makes his entrance for AEW
Play
Wrestling

Minoru Suzuki Returns to AEW to Face Samoa Joe

Wednesday’s match on ‘Dynamite’ promises to be a hard-hitting affair between two veterans of the ring.

By Justin Barrasso
LeBron James speaks with a referee during a game.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron Jokes He Wants to ‘Trick Refs’, Shoot More Free Throws

The Lakers star does seriously want to get to the line more next season.

By Zach Koons
Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A view of the offical game ball during the second half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center.
WNBA

Jackson State’s Williams-Holliday Becomes First HBCU Draft Pick in 20 Years

The Fever selected the JSU star with the 25th pick on Monday night.

By Jelani Scott
luka doncic
Play
NBA

MRI Confirms Luka Dončić Strained Calf, Return Date Unknown

The Mavericks star suffered the injury during the third quarter of the team’s regular season finale on Sunday.

By Nick Selbe