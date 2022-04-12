Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA
Tuesday NBA Play-in Betting Preview
Tuesday NBA Play-in Betting Preview

Kevin Durant Had Issue With James Harden’s Conditioning, Per Report

Kevin Durant and James Harden had a rocky relationship when the two were teammates with the Nets, according to ESPN’s Kenny Arnovitz, and one of the main reasons was Harden’s conditioning. 

During Harden’s last days with the Rockets, much was made of his weight and less-than-ideal physique while looking to be traded. But he was eventually dealt to the Nets in a blockbuster trade to join Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn in January 2021. However, after a disappointing loss to the Bucks in the Eastern Conference playoffs, Durant was surprised at just how bad Harden had let himself go at the start of training camp for the 2021-22 season, per ESPN. 

Durant was understanding of Harden’s situation in Houston, but expected him to arrive to training camp in shape to compete for an NBA title. He was shocked at how sluggish Harden was and how he lacked explosion to start the season, per ESPN. Harden didn’t care for Durant’s take on his conditioning and viewed it as self-righteous. 

The two never resolved their issues, despite mediation attempts from coach Steve Nash, teammates and other staff members, according to ESPN. Harden was ultimately traded to the 76ers in yet another blockbuster deal just a year after the deal was done to send him to the Nets. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NBA Coverage:
NBA Awards: Official Picks for MVP, ROY, and More
Kyrie Irving Has Put the NBA In a Postseason Predicament
NBA Play-In Primer: One Big Question for Each Opening Matchup

Breaking
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

adam-schefter
Play
Extra Mustard

Adam Schefter’s ‘Apology’ for Dwayne Haskins Tweet Feels Kinda Gross

The ESPN reporter used his podcast to offer an apology for the controversial post.

By Jimmy Traina
Minoru Suzuki makes his entrance for AEW
Play
Wrestling

Minoru Suzuki Returns to AEW to Face Samoa Joe

Wednesday’s match on ‘Dynamite’ promises to be a hard-hitting affair between two veterans of the ring.

By Justin Barrasso
LeBron James speaks with a referee during a game.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron Jokes He Wants to ‘Trick Refs’, Shoot More Free Throws

The Lakers star does seriously want to get to the line more next season.

By Zach Koons
Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A view of the offical game ball during the second half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center.
WNBA

Jackson State’s Williams-Holliday Becomes First HBCU Draft Pick in 20 Years

The Fever selected the JSU star with the 25th pick on Monday night.

By Jelani Scott
luka doncic
Play
NBA

MRI Confirms Luka Dončić Strained Calf, Return Date Unknown

The Mavericks star suffered the injury during the third quarter of the team’s regular season finale on Sunday.

By Nick Selbe
Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and guard Anthony Edwards.
Play
NBA

‘Less is More’: How Chris Finch Guided the Timberwolves Back to the Playoffs

The newly extended coach has played a notable role in the Timberwolves return to relevance this season.

By Michael Shapiro
Nneka Ogwumike looks on during a game between the Sun and the Sparks.
WNBA

WNBPA President Discusses Brittney Griner’s Detainment

WNBA Players Association president Nneka Ogwumike continued to shine a light on Griner’s situation on Tuesday.

By Zach Koons
Kim Clijsters waves to fans before her match against Katerina Siniakova during round one of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif.
Play
Tennis

Four-Time Grand Slam Champ Kim Clijsters Retires for Third Time

The 38-year-old, who ended her second retirement in 2019 after a seven-year hiatus, announced the decision Tuesday.

By Associated Press