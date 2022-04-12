Kevin Durant and James Harden had a rocky relationship when the two were teammates with the Nets, according to ESPN’s Kenny Arnovitz, and one of the main reasons was Harden’s conditioning.

During Harden’s last days with the Rockets, much was made of his weight and less-than-ideal physique while looking to be traded. But he was eventually dealt to the Nets in a blockbuster trade to join Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn in January 2021. However, after a disappointing loss to the Bucks in the Eastern Conference playoffs, Durant was surprised at just how bad Harden had let himself go at the start of training camp for the 2021-22 season, per ESPN.

Durant was understanding of Harden’s situation in Houston, but expected him to arrive to training camp in shape to compete for an NBA title. He was shocked at how sluggish Harden was and how he lacked explosion to start the season, per ESPN. Harden didn’t care for Durant’s take on his conditioning and viewed it as self-righteous.

The two never resolved their issues, despite mediation attempts from coach Steve Nash, teammates and other staff members, according to ESPN. Harden was ultimately traded to the 76ers in yet another blockbuster deal just a year after the deal was done to send him to the Nets.

