Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

Report: No Timetable for Luka Dončić’s Return After MRI Confirms Left Calf Strain

Luka Dončić’s status for the Mavericks’ playoff opener on Saturday is up in the air after an MRI confirmed Monday he is dealing with a left calf strain, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

There is reportedly no timetable set for Dončić’s return. MacMahon also noted that Dallas is not ready to make a final call on the star guard’s availability for Game 1 against the Jazz.

Dončić exited Sunday night’s regular season finale against the Spurs in noticeable pain after injuring his calf while jumping to make a pass; he did not return to the game after asking for a timeout with 2:24 remaining in the third quarter. Dallas went on to win the game, 130–120.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

While the Mavs would much rather prefer Dončić in uniform come Saturday, the team has shown its still capable of competing when the three-time All-Star has missed time this season.

Dallas is 8–9 with Dončić out of the lineup, going 4–3 at home and a 4–6 on the road. The club will have home court advantage throughout its first-round matchup against Utah.

The fourth-seeded Mavericks will face the fifth-seeded Jazz at American Airlines Center at 1 p.m. ET in a matchup that will air on ABC. Dallas has been eliminated in the first round six times since winning the NBA championship in 2011.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks

YOU MAY LIKE

Umpire Brian Knight (91) and umpire Bill Miller (26) review a play that ends the game between the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies.
MLB

Rangers Lose to Rockies On Illegal Slide Violation

Colorado spoiled Texas’s home opener with some help from a replay review.

By Zach Koons
Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A view of the offical game ball during the second half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center.
WNBA

2022 WNBA Draft Live Tracker: Picks By Each Round

Follow along to see which prospects are selected Monday night in New York.

By Jelani Scott
Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A view of the offical game ball during the second half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center.
WNBA

Jackson State’s Williams-Holliday Becomes First HBCU Draft Pick in 20 Years

The Fever selected the JSU star with the 25th pick on Monday night.

By Jelani Scott
Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson throws a pitch.
MLB

Cubs P Thompson Suspended for Three Games After Hitting McCutchen

The Chicago reliever will begin his suspension on Tuesday.

By Associated Press
Oregon’s Nyara Sabally, right, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected by the New York Liberty as the fifth overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York.
WNBA

Liberty Draft Oregon Standout Nyara Sabally Fifth Overall

She is the younger sister of Wings All-Star forward and former No. 2 pick Satou Sabally.

By Jelani Scott
Ole Miss Rebels forward Shakira Austin (0) defends Florida Gators guard Nina Rickards (15) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena.
WNBA

Mystics Select Shakira Austin With No. 3 Pick in WNBA Draft

The Ole Miss star is headed back closer to home to play in the nation’s capital.

By Zach Koons
Steven Kwan at bat for the Guardians.
Play
MLB

Guardians Rookie Sets Historic Mark in First Four Games

Not a bad first series for 24-year-old Steven Kwan.

By Joseph Salvador
brittney griner (1)
WNBA

WNBA Commissioner Says League Is Working to Bring Brittney Griner Home

She has been detained in Russia since February.

By Nick Selbe