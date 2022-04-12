Skip to main content
Steve Nash Says No New Update on Ben Simmons Timetable for Nets’ Debut

Nets coach Steve Nash told reporters on Tuesday that there was no new update on the timetable for when Ben Simmons will play in his first game with Brooklyn.

Nash said that Simmons was moving more, shooting and completing one-on-zero drill work. The three-time All-Star has not been running full speed yet and has plenty of bench marks to clear, according to Nash. 

The news on Tuesday concerning Simmons comes two days after there was reportedly a certain level of optimism that the Nets star could make his team debut during the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Celtics, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania

Brooklyn would face Boston on Saturday, if it makes it out of the play-in tournament. Charania said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show that he would not expect Simmons to play in the first or second game of the series against the Celtics. However, in game three, he would “look for Simmons to be back.”

Simmons was acquired by Brooklyn at the league's trade deadline as part of a deal for James Harden. However, he has not played in a game due to him suffering a herniated disc in his back that required to get an epidural shot in March. 

The Nets will face the Cavaliers in the play-in tournament on Tuesday night. If Brooklyn wins, Simmons could potentially help the Nets in the first round of the playoffs. 

