Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA
Kevin Durant, Tom Brady and Patrick Beverley on Today's SI Feed
Kevin Durant, Tom Brady and Patrick Beverley on Today's SI Feed

Hornets’ Miles Bridges Throws, Hits Fan With Mouth Guard After Ejection vs. Hawks

A rough night for the Hornets took a turn for the ugly late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s play-in tournament game against the Hawks, when Charlotte forward Miles Bridges was ejected from the game for arguing a call. As Bridges made his way toward the tunnel, he turned and fired what appeared to be his mouth guard at a taunting fan, which actually hit a different fan a few seats away.

The mouth guard appeared to hit the fan’s left shoulder before ricocheting to her face. Bridges seemed to yell something at another fan seated on the railing, who was taunting him as he walked to the tunnel.

The Hawks controlled the game from the opening tip and secured the result with a big third quarter, eventually winning 132–103. Atlanta at one point led by 33 and shot 52.1% from the field for the game.

Bridges finished the night with 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting in 30 minutes. Trae Young led the Hawks with 24 points and 11 assists though was inefficient from the field, going 8-for-24 and 1-for-7 on three-point attempts.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Atlanta advances to the second round of the play-in tournament, and will face the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Friday.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

vlad jr (1)
Play
MLB

Vlad Guerrero Jr. Hits Three HRs vs. Yankees in Offensive Showcase

The reigning home run king made himself right at home at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

By Nick Selbe
Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) and Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) fight in front of the benches
Extra Mustard

Wild Center Receives Venmo Payments from Fans to Pay for Fine

Ryan Hartman plans to donate all the money he received.

By Madison Williams
Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7)
NBA

Facundo Campazzo Suspended for Game 1 vs. Warriors

Denver’s guard was ejected in Sunday’s game for pushing Wayne Ellington.

By Madison Williams
The Washington Spirit celebrate a goal.
Soccer

NWSL Releases Official TV and Streaming Schedule for 2022 Season

The league kicks off on April 29 with its first game in Los Angeles.

By Daniel Chavkin
Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin smiles in a game.
College Basketball

Arizona Star Bennedict Mathurin Declares for NBA Draft

The Wildcats guard is a projected lottery pick in the June draft.

By Daniel Chavkin
A view of the side scoreboard prior to the game between the Atlanta Hawks against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena.
Extra Mustard

Hornets Bus Stopped by Train Ahead of Play-in Game

The delay caused the players to walk the rest of the way to State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

By Madison Williams
South Carolina players celebrate their championship
Play
College Football

Shane Beamer Credits Women’s Basketball Championship for Recruiting Help

One football prospect specifically wanted to meet Dawn Staley, later saying it was the “highlight” of his visit.

By Madison Williams
Baker Mayfield throws a pass in a game.
Play
NFL

Mayfield: Seahawks Are ‘Most Likely Option’ for Potential Trade

The current Browns quarterback said Seattle is a possible trade partner for him.

By Daniel Chavkin