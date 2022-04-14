A rough night for the Hornets took a turn for the ugly late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s play-in tournament game against the Hawks, when Charlotte forward Miles Bridges was ejected from the game for arguing a call. As Bridges made his way toward the tunnel, he turned and fired what appeared to be his mouth guard at a taunting fan, which actually hit a different fan a few seats away.

The mouth guard appeared to hit the fan’s left shoulder before ricocheting to her face. Bridges seemed to yell something at another fan seated on the railing, who was taunting him as he walked to the tunnel.

The Hawks controlled the game from the opening tip and secured the result with a big third quarter, eventually winning 132–103. Atlanta at one point led by 33 and shot 52.1% from the field for the game.

Bridges finished the night with 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting in 30 minutes. Trae Young led the Hawks with 24 points and 11 assists though was inefficient from the field, going 8-for-24 and 1-for-7 on three-point attempts.

Atlanta advances to the second round of the play-in tournament, and will face the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Friday.

